[News Today] LE SSERAFIM BACK WITH NEW ALBUM
[LEAD]
After five months of preparation, group LE SSERAFIM is back, launching their fourth mini album and kicking off full-scale activities.
The movie 'Mission: Cross,' featuring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah, has chosen to premiere on an online streaming service instead of in theaters. This and more in our entertainment news.
[REPORT]
The first girl group produced by entertain giant HYBE, LE SSERAFIM, will make a comeback with their 4th mini album titled 'Crazy' on August 30.
This comes 6 months after their 3rd album in February.
During a month-long fan meeting tour in Japan since late June, the group met with some 80-thousand fans.
==================
The film 'Mission: Cross' centers around a homemaker husband hiding his past and his criminal investigator wife, as the two get entangled in a major case.
Starring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah, the film opted for an OTT release rather than the traditional silver screen.
The two stars coming together is also grabbing attention.
Hwang Jung-min / Role of Gangmoo
I've worked mainly with men so I was intrigued to know who would be cast for the female role.
Yum Jung-ah / Role of Miseon
It will be fun for the audience to see how two completely different characters cross each other certain points, including emotionally.
==================
'The Zone: Survival Mission,' featuring star entertainer Yoo Jae-suk is back with Season 3.
His costar Lee Kwang-soo is out this time and instead DEX and Kim Dong-hyun have joined the new season.
DEX / Entertainer
I felt the difficulty level rise because of new members like myself and Dong-hyun. All the strength I displayed until now may come to an end.
Yoo Jae-suk / Entertainer
Many entertainment shows compete on various platforms. It's incredibly hard to gain viewer attention in this competition.
===================
The musical 'Aladdin,' based on the world famous animation, will go on stage in Korea for the very first time.
Singer and actor Kim Jun-su, member of the idol band JYJ, takes on the role of Aladdin. Seasoned actor Jung Sung-hwa, the star of the musical 'Hero,' will play Genie.
Actress Lee Sung-kyoung has been cast for Princess Jasmine in what will be her first musical performance.
입력 2024-08-07
- 수정2024-08-07 16:26:30
