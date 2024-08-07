[News Today] LE SSERAFIM BACK WITH NEW ALBUM

News Today

[LEAD]
After five months of preparation, group LE SSERAFIM is back, launching their fourth mini album and kicking off full-scale activities.
The movie 'Mission: Cross,' featuring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah, has chosen to premiere on an online streaming service instead of in theaters. This and more in our entertainment news.

[REPORT]
The first girl group produced by entertain giant HYBE, LE SSERAFIM, will make a comeback with their 4th mini album titled 'Crazy' on August 30.

This comes 6 months after their 3rd album in February.

During a month-long fan meeting tour in Japan since late June, the group met with some 80-thousand fans.
==================
The film 'Mission: Cross' centers around a homemaker husband hiding his past and his criminal investigator wife, as the two get entangled in a major case.

Starring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah, the film opted for an OTT release rather than the traditional silver screen.

The two stars coming together is also grabbing attention.

Hwang Jung-min / Role of Gangmoo
I've worked mainly with men so I was intrigued to know who would be cast for the female role.

Yum Jung-ah / Role of Miseon
It will be fun for the audience to see how two completely different characters cross each other certain points, including emotionally.

==================
'The Zone: Survival Mission,' featuring star entertainer Yoo Jae-suk is back with Season 3.

His costar Lee Kwang-soo is out this time and instead DEX and Kim Dong-hyun have joined the new season.

DEX / Entertainer
I felt the difficulty level rise because of new members like myself and Dong-hyun. All the strength I displayed until now may come to an end.

Yoo Jae-suk / Entertainer
Many entertainment shows compete on various platforms. It's incredibly hard to gain viewer attention in this competition.
===================
The musical 'Aladdin,' based on the world famous animation, will go on stage in Korea for the very first time.

Singer and actor Kim Jun-su, member of the idol band JYJ, takes on the role of Aladdin. Seasoned actor Jung Sung-hwa, the star of the musical 'Hero,' will play Genie.

Actress Lee Sung-kyoung has been cast for Princess Jasmine in what will be her first musical performance.

