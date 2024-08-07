[News Today] LE SSERAFIM BACK WITH NEW ALBUM

After five months of preparation, group LE SSERAFIM is back, launching their fourth mini album and kicking off full-scale activities.

The movie 'Mission: Cross,' featuring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah, has chosen to premiere on an online streaming service instead of in theaters. This and more in our entertainment news.



The first girl group produced by entertain giant HYBE, LE SSERAFIM, will make a comeback with their 4th mini album titled 'Crazy' on August 30.



This comes 6 months after their 3rd album in February.



During a month-long fan meeting tour in Japan since late June, the group met with some 80-thousand fans.

The film 'Mission: Cross' centers around a homemaker husband hiding his past and his criminal investigator wife, as the two get entangled in a major case.



Starring Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah, the film opted for an OTT release rather than the traditional silver screen.



The two stars coming together is also grabbing attention.



Hwang Jung-min / Role of Gangmoo

I've worked mainly with men so I was intrigued to know who would be cast for the female role.



Yum Jung-ah / Role of Miseon

It will be fun for the audience to see how two completely different characters cross each other certain points, including emotionally.



'The Zone: Survival Mission,' featuring star entertainer Yoo Jae-suk is back with Season 3.



His costar Lee Kwang-soo is out this time and instead DEX and Kim Dong-hyun have joined the new season.



DEX / Entertainer

I felt the difficulty level rise because of new members like myself and Dong-hyun. All the strength I displayed until now may come to an end.



Yoo Jae-suk / Entertainer

Many entertainment shows compete on various platforms. It's incredibly hard to gain viewer attention in this competition.

The musical 'Aladdin,' based on the world famous animation, will go on stage in Korea for the very first time.



Singer and actor Kim Jun-su, member of the idol band JYJ, takes on the role of Aladdin. Seasoned actor Jung Sung-hwa, the star of the musical 'Hero,' will play Genie.



Actress Lee Sung-kyoung has been cast for Princess Jasmine in what will be her first musical performance.