News Today

[News Today] RECORD HIGH TROPICAL NIGHTS

입력 2024.08.08 (15:57) 수정 2024.08.08 (15:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Yesterday marked 'Ipchu', the start of autumn according to the calendar, but the heatwave's intensity remains high. Overnight, the relentless heat led to a record-breaking average of tropical nights last month. We also saw numerous cases of heat-related illnesses.

[REPORT]
A steady stream of visitors walk into a palace lit up brightly.

They expected cool evening breeze but the midday heat still lingered.

Choi Jin-hyeok/ Nonsan resident
It's humid and there's no breeze. My family each has a fan because we keep sweating without one.

Korea has been experiencing heat waves day and night. The national average number of tropical nights last month set a record high of 8.8 days.

The average overnight low was the second highest on record.

The number of intensely hot days was about the same as in previous years, indicating that it was hotter during the night than during the day this year.

Tropical nights are expected to continue into next week even after tormenting Seoul and Gangneung residents since the start of this month, making it very likely for the August tropical night record to be broken as well.

The unprecedented hot nights have caused 20% of heat-related illness cases to occur between evening and morning hours.

Prof. Lee Hwan-hee/ Pusan National Univ.
People can go to heat shelters during the day but they are closed at night. People with weak heat control capabilities are more vulnerable to nighttime heat.

Experts note that people shouldn't let their guard down even when nighttime temperatures are below 25 degrees Celsius because their bodies are already exhausted from daytime heat.

Prof. Kim Ho/ Graduate School of Public Health, SNU
It's been detected that the death rate has increased even at 22℃ or 23℃. That means it's epidemiologically necessary to set the tropical night criteria lower than the current 25℃ to lower the death rate.

Some experts also argue that the current heat alert system should be revised to consider both day's high and low temperatures.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] RECORD HIGH TROPICAL NIGHTS
    • 입력 2024-08-08 15:57:53
    • 수정2024-08-08 15:58:07
    News Today

[LEAD]
Yesterday marked 'Ipchu', the start of autumn according to the calendar, but the heatwave's intensity remains high. Overnight, the relentless heat led to a record-breaking average of tropical nights last month. We also saw numerous cases of heat-related illnesses.

[REPORT]
A steady stream of visitors walk into a palace lit up brightly.

They expected cool evening breeze but the midday heat still lingered.

Choi Jin-hyeok/ Nonsan resident
It's humid and there's no breeze. My family each has a fan because we keep sweating without one.

Korea has been experiencing heat waves day and night. The national average number of tropical nights last month set a record high of 8.8 days.

The average overnight low was the second highest on record.

The number of intensely hot days was about the same as in previous years, indicating that it was hotter during the night than during the day this year.

Tropical nights are expected to continue into next week even after tormenting Seoul and Gangneung residents since the start of this month, making it very likely for the August tropical night record to be broken as well.

The unprecedented hot nights have caused 20% of heat-related illness cases to occur between evening and morning hours.

Prof. Lee Hwan-hee/ Pusan National Univ.
People can go to heat shelters during the day but they are closed at night. People with weak heat control capabilities are more vulnerable to nighttime heat.

Experts note that people shouldn't let their guard down even when nighttime temperatures are below 25 degrees Celsius because their bodies are already exhausted from daytime heat.

Prof. Kim Ho/ Graduate School of Public Health, SNU
It's been detected that the death rate has increased even at 22℃ or 23℃. That means it's epidemiologically necessary to set the tropical night criteria lower than the current 25℃ to lower the death rate.

Some experts also argue that the current heat alert system should be revised to consider both day's high and low temperatures.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

여야, 8월 중 민생법안 처리키로…‘해병특검’·<br>‘금투세’ 공세는 계속

여야, 8월 중 민생법안 처리키로…‘해병특검’·‘금투세’ 공세는 계속
이원석 검찰총장, 제22대 총선 사건 ‘공정·신속 수사’ 지시

이원석 검찰총장, 제22대 총선 사건 ‘공정·신속 수사’ 지시
국세청, ‘티메프’ 피해 업체에 부가세 환급금 700억 조기 지급…“선제적 세정 지원”

국세청, ‘티메프’ 피해 업체에 부가세 환급금 700억 조기 지급…“선제적 세정 지원”
한전, 2분기 영업이익 1.2조 원<br>…4분기 연속 흑자

한전, 2분기 영업이익 1.2조 원…4분기 연속 흑자
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.