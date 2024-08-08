[News Today] BTS SUGA CAUGHT FOR SCOOTER DUI



BTS member Suga is under police investigation for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated. In Korea, electric scooters are officially classified as vehicles. His alcohol levels exceeded the limit for license revocation. Suga issued an apology to his fans.





Min Yoon-gi, better known as BTS member Suga, was caught driving under the influence at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night.



Suga was discovered by the police on the floor with an electric scooter, after having fallen near his home.



The officers conducted a breathalyzer test after smelling alcohol on him as they tried to help him up.



Suga's blood alcohol content was high enough for his license to be revoked. He returned home after the sobriety test.



When the news began to spread, Suga issued an apology stating that he was writing with a heavy heart.



He explained that he fell on his own while he was trying to park the 'electric kickboard' in front of his home and that it was without an excuse his responsibility although no one was hurt and no property was damaged.



Suga described it as an electric kickboard, but the police emphasized that it was an electric scooter with a seat.



An electric scooter is a 'motorized bicycle' which is categorized as a vehicle. When caught driving under the influence, the driver could be subject to criminal punishment.



Jeong Gyeong-il/ Attorney

It's like driving a motorcycle drunk. Depending on BAC level, he could be subject to maximum 5-years behind bars or a fine of KRW 20 mn (USD 15,000).



Currently serving as a social service agent for his military duty, Suga has roughly ten months left until he is discharged.



The Military Manpower Administration said the incident occurred after work, so no other measure such as an extension of his military service term will be taken.