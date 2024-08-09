[News Today] SOURCE CONFIRMS NK CHOPPER CRASH

입력 2024-08-09 15:49:38 수정 2024-08-09 15:50:12 News Today





[LEAD]

North Korea has strongly denied reports of a helicopter crash in the Amnokgang River area, calling them "fabricated". However, a well-informed source on North Korean affairs confirms the crash did occur, causing casualties. Outdated aircraft models were identified as the primary cause, but apparently, the conditions of civilian aircrafts are even worse.



[REPORT]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has refuted a KBS report from two days ago that said several of the North's helicopters crashed during flood victim rescue operations in the Amnokgang River area.



He argued that just one chopper made an emergency landing and the rescues were properly carried out.



N. Korean Central TV (Aug. 3)

He said the absence of any casualties was nothing short of a miracle.



But a source familiar with North Korean affairs refuted the claim saying a major accident occurred as a crashed helicopter hit people on the ground, resulting in casualties.



Most of the regime's around 290 helicopters are outdated models over 30 years old and it's believed they are poorly managed as the North is unable to secure necessary parts due to global sanctions.



In particular, what's called an overhaul, which is dismantling the fuselage to conduct checks and repairs before reassembling, is known to have been essentially suspended.



Conditions are worse with civilian aircraft.



North Korean airline Air Koryo has in possession 21 passenger planes and over 80% were built before 1980, with their average age surpassing 40 years.



Due to aging and repair issues, an Air Koryo plane had to be replaced just before takeoff over an engine problem back in April. Even the replacement had a broken flap on the wing, as safety concerns continue to mount.



Prof. Kwon Bo-heon / Far East Univ.

The flap is what generates power to lift the plane. It's used during takeoff and landing and a broken system makes the operation difficult.



Against this backdrop, Pyongyang is expected to further tighten relations with Russia in a bid to boost air power.



Leader Kim Jong-un showed keen interest in a new plane model during his visit to Russia last year. It's possible the North could ask for aviation-related technology and supplies in return for providing Moscow with weapons.