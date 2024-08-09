News Today

[News Today] SAMSUNG PHONES FOR NK OLYMPIANS

입력 2024.08.09 (15:54) 수정 2024.08.09 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
At the Paris Olympics, official sponsor Samsung Electronics provided all participating athletes with custom-made smartphones. Concerns arose over a potential violation of UN sanctions if the North Korean delegation received these devices. The International Olympic Committee later confirmed that North Korean athletes didn't receive the phones.

[REPORT]
Samsung Electronics provided this special edition Galaxy Z Flip 6 to all the athletes at the Paris Olympics.

A media report claimed that the North Korean Olympic Committee also received this gold-colored smartphone featuring the Olympic logo.

Smartphone is an embargo goods banned by U.N. sanctions.

In the wake of North Korea's launching of the Hwasong-15 ballistic missile in 2017, the UNSC adopted a sanction banning smartphones and other electronic devices from going into North Korea.

The South Korean government said if North Korean athletes had received Samsung smartphones, it could be in violation of this sanction.

Lee Jae-woong/ Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
It's important to keep the banned item from entering N. Korea. The gov’t is taking necessary diplomatic measures in collaboration with int’l community.

After checking up on details the International Olympic Committee announced that the North Korean team did not receive Samsung smartphones.

Back in 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, North Korea had also refused to accept smartphones when the sanctions compelled them to return the devices before their return home.

North Korean sanctions were not taken into consideration at this year's Olympic Games and the IOC didn't see anything wrong with it, but the North Korean delegation apparently refused to receive the phones beforehand.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SAMSUNG PHONES FOR NK OLYMPIANS
    • 입력 2024-08-09 15:54:26
    • 수정2024-08-09 15:56:49
    News Today

[LEAD]
At the Paris Olympics, official sponsor Samsung Electronics provided all participating athletes with custom-made smartphones. Concerns arose over a potential violation of UN sanctions if the North Korean delegation received these devices. The International Olympic Committee later confirmed that North Korean athletes didn't receive the phones.

[REPORT]
Samsung Electronics provided this special edition Galaxy Z Flip 6 to all the athletes at the Paris Olympics.

A media report claimed that the North Korean Olympic Committee also received this gold-colored smartphone featuring the Olympic logo.

Smartphone is an embargo goods banned by U.N. sanctions.

In the wake of North Korea's launching of the Hwasong-15 ballistic missile in 2017, the UNSC adopted a sanction banning smartphones and other electronic devices from going into North Korea.

The South Korean government said if North Korean athletes had received Samsung smartphones, it could be in violation of this sanction.

Lee Jae-woong/ Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
It's important to keep the banned item from entering N. Korea. The gov’t is taking necessary diplomatic measures in collaboration with int’l community.

After checking up on details the International Olympic Committee announced that the North Korean team did not receive Samsung smartphones.

Back in 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, North Korea had also refused to accept smartphones when the sanctions compelled them to return the devices before their return home.

North Korean sanctions were not taken into consideration at this year's Olympic Games and the IOC didn't see anything wrong with it, but the North Korean delegation apparently refused to receive the phones beforehand.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

야 “대통령, 민생 협력 진정성 보여야”…<br>여 “야당 진정성 의심”

야 “대통령, 민생 협력 진정성 보여야”…여 “야당 진정성 의심”
‘체온 40도 열사병’ 앓던 기초생활수급자…병원 헤매다 숨져

‘체온 40도 열사병’ 앓던 기초생활수급자…병원 헤매다 숨져
윤 대통령, 계룡대 전시지휘시설 방문해 안보 상황 점검…휴가 마무리

윤 대통령, 계룡대 전시지휘시설 방문해 안보 상황 점검…휴가 마무리
‘강남 오피스텔 모녀 살해’ <br>박학선 “우발적 범행” 주장

‘강남 오피스텔 모녀 살해’ 박학선 “우발적 범행” 주장
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.