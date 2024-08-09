[News Today] ACTRESSES BOAST EXPLOSIVE CHEMISTRY
[LEAD]
Turning to boxoffice updates. In a summer movie season dominated by male-led films, the spotlight now shifts to actresses Jeon Do-yeon and Lim Ji-yeon with the release of 'Revolver'. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Who sent you? (Why are you talking to me impolitely?) I don't talk to gangsters politely.
Ha Soo-young, an ex-cop, receives a promise of a big reward and goes to prison for someone else's crimes.
Upon her release, the person who promised her a reward and the reward itself are nowhere to be seen.
(Who are you?) Very funny.
She sets out to find Andy who promised her the money, but what awaits her instead are even more dangerous people.
(How strong is your resolve?) What kind of resolve do I need to get the money I had been promised?
'Revolver' is a collaboration of director Oh Seung-uk and actress Jeon Do-yeon, who previously worked together in the movie 'The Shameless' ten years ago.
Jeon Do-yeon / Role of Ha Soo-young
In my previous roles I portrayed a lot of emotions, but in 'Revolver' my character is far from emotional.
The cast also includes Lim Ji-yeon, known for her role in 'The Glory', and Ji Chang-wook, both of whom are taking on very different characters from the ones they've portrayed in previous works.
Lim Ji-yeon / Role of Jung Yoon-sun
I thought if I prepared too hard, I wouldn't be able to act well enough. So this time around I decided to just have fun.
================
Heartsping? I've found you!
The 'Catch! Teenieping' series, which recorded a rating of 20% when it aired on KBS 2TV in 2020, is back as a movie.
Winter / Member of Aespa
It's about Romi's adventures in search of his soulmate, Heartsping, and their first encounter.
Winter of the girl group Aespa lent her amazing voice as she performed the movie's original soundtrack.
