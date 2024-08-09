News Today

[News Today] ACTRESSES BOAST EXPLOSIVE CHEMISTRY

입력 2024.08.09 (15:56) 수정 2024.08.09 (15:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Turning to boxoffice updates. In a summer movie season dominated by male-led films, the spotlight now shifts to actresses Jeon Do-yeon and Lim Ji-yeon with the release of 'Revolver'. Here's more.

[REPORT]
Who sent you? (Why are you talking to me impolitely?) I don't talk to gangsters politely.

Ha Soo-young, an ex-cop, receives a promise of a big reward and goes to prison for someone else's crimes.

Upon her release, the person who promised her a reward and the reward itself are nowhere to be seen.

(Who are you?) Very funny.

She sets out to find Andy who promised her the money, but what awaits her instead are even more dangerous people.

(How strong is your resolve?) What kind of resolve do I need to get the money I had been promised?

'Revolver' is a collaboration of director Oh Seung-uk and actress Jeon Do-yeon, who previously worked together in the movie 'The Shameless' ten years ago.

Jeon Do-yeon / Role of Ha Soo-young
In my previous roles I portrayed a lot of emotions, but in 'Revolver' my character is far from emotional.

The cast also includes Lim Ji-yeon, known for her role in 'The Glory', and Ji Chang-wook, both of whom are taking on very different characters from the ones they've portrayed in previous works.

Lim Ji-yeon / Role of Jung Yoon-sun
I thought if I prepared too hard, I wouldn't be able to act well enough. So this time around I decided to just have fun.

================

Heartsping? I've found you!

The 'Catch! Teenieping' series, which recorded a rating of 20% when it aired on KBS 2TV in 2020, is back as a movie.

Winter / Member of Aespa
It's about Romi's adventures in search of his soulmate, Heartsping, and their first encounter.

Winter of the girl group Aespa lent her amazing voice as she performed the movie's original soundtrack.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ACTRESSES BOAST EXPLOSIVE CHEMISTRY
    • 입력 2024-08-09 15:56:32
    • 수정2024-08-09 15:57:20
    News Today

[LEAD]
Turning to boxoffice updates. In a summer movie season dominated by male-led films, the spotlight now shifts to actresses Jeon Do-yeon and Lim Ji-yeon with the release of 'Revolver'. Here's more.

[REPORT]
Who sent you? (Why are you talking to me impolitely?) I don't talk to gangsters politely.

Ha Soo-young, an ex-cop, receives a promise of a big reward and goes to prison for someone else's crimes.

Upon her release, the person who promised her a reward and the reward itself are nowhere to be seen.

(Who are you?) Very funny.

She sets out to find Andy who promised her the money, but what awaits her instead are even more dangerous people.

(How strong is your resolve?) What kind of resolve do I need to get the money I had been promised?

'Revolver' is a collaboration of director Oh Seung-uk and actress Jeon Do-yeon, who previously worked together in the movie 'The Shameless' ten years ago.

Jeon Do-yeon / Role of Ha Soo-young
In my previous roles I portrayed a lot of emotions, but in 'Revolver' my character is far from emotional.

The cast also includes Lim Ji-yeon, known for her role in 'The Glory', and Ji Chang-wook, both of whom are taking on very different characters from the ones they've portrayed in previous works.

Lim Ji-yeon / Role of Jung Yoon-sun
I thought if I prepared too hard, I wouldn't be able to act well enough. So this time around I decided to just have fun.

================

Heartsping? I've found you!

The 'Catch! Teenieping' series, which recorded a rating of 20% when it aired on KBS 2TV in 2020, is back as a movie.

Winter / Member of Aespa
It's about Romi's adventures in search of his soulmate, Heartsping, and their first encounter.

Winter of the girl group Aespa lent her amazing voice as she performed the movie's original soundtrack.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

야 “대통령, 민생 협력 진정성 보여야”…<br>여 “야당 진정성 의심”

야 “대통령, 민생 협력 진정성 보여야”…여 “야당 진정성 의심”
‘체온 40도 열사병’ 앓던 기초생활수급자…병원 헤매다 숨져

‘체온 40도 열사병’ 앓던 기초생활수급자…병원 헤매다 숨져
윤 대통령, 계룡대 전시지휘시설 방문해 안보 상황 점검…휴가 마무리

윤 대통령, 계룡대 전시지휘시설 방문해 안보 상황 점검…휴가 마무리
‘강남 오피스텔 모녀 살해’ <br>박학선 “우발적 범행” 주장

‘강남 오피스텔 모녀 살해’ 박학선 “우발적 범행” 주장
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.