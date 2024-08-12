[News Today] NEW PROSECUTOR GENERAL NOMINATED

입력 2024-08-12 15:46:28 수정 2024-08-12 15:56:41 News Today





[LEAD]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated Vice Justice Minister Shim Woo-jung for Prosecutor General. Widely recognized as a strategic planner within the prosecution, candidate Shim has vowed to earn public trust in the prosecution.



[REPORT]

Vice Justice Minister Shim Woo-jung has been nominated for the post of prosecutor general.



The nomination comes about seven months after he took his current post back in January.



The presidential office says Shim is highly trusted by his fellow prosecutors and has profound knowledge of criminal procedures and the prosecution system.



Chung Jin-suk / Presidential Chief of Staff (Aug. 11)

Shim is the right person to lead the prosecution service in a stable manner, uphold the Constitution and protect the people.



Shim graduated from the Judicial Research and Training Institute in 1997 and gained vast experience in legal and prosecutorial administration while serving as deputy chief prosecutor and forensic science planning chief at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office and deputy minister for planning and coordination at the Ministry of Justice.



The new candidate for prosecutor general said he feels heavy responsibility to be named as the candidate at this difficult time.



Shim Woo-jung / Prosecutor General nominee (Aug. 11)

I will do my best along with my colleagues to fulfill our duty of protecting

people's basic rights and justice, and earn public trust.



Regarding the ongoing prosecutorial probes into the incumbent and former first ladies, Shim said it is important to investigate the matters strictly according to the rule of law based on evidence.

As for the opposition bloc's move to impeach four prosecutors, he has vowed to make sure that prosecutors can perform their duties properly.



Shim added that investigation and trial delays are also a serious issue, and pledged to swiftly find a solution when he takes office.



If his nomination is passed at a National Assembly confirmation hearing, Shim will likely assume his new duties on Sept. 16 when the incumbent prosecutor general's term ends.