[News Today] KIM DAE-JUNG’S HOUSE DISPUTE

[LEAD]

The Donggyo-dong residence of the late President Kim Dae-jung, was recently sold to a coffee company executive. This stands in contrast to the late first lady Lee Hui-ho's will to make the residence as a historic museum, sparking heated controversy. As the Democratic Party faces criticism for inaction, despite its professed dedication to Kim's ideals, a partisan debate over solutions is intensifying.



[REPORT]

This year marks the 100th year of the birth of late former President Kim Dae-jung.



In a ceremony held in January, politicians from both sides of the aisle gathered to commemorate the legacy of Kim who dedicated his life to the country's democratization.



Lee Jae-myung's congratulatory remarks(recited by Ko Min-jung) / Jan.

We must respond to Kim's message that democracy belongs to those who fight

and defend, and to his call for action.



Kim's son and former lawmaker Kim Hong-gul, reportedly sold his father's residence early last month due to the burden of having to pay 1.7 billion won, or 1.2 million U.S. dollars, in inheritance tax. This has sparked a political backlash.



Calling for countermeasures, New Future Party leader Jeon Byung-hun criticized the Democratic Party, saying its idle attitude is in stark contrast to the immense effort exerted to protect its candidate for chairman Lee Jae-myung.



Amid the escalating controversy, DP members who are followers of the late president, known as the Donggyo-dong faction, discussed the matter and sought to ensure calm, even citing remarks made by Lee.



Park Jie-won / DP (Aug. 7, Youtube channel '@gyeomsonisnothing')

Former chair Lee made a gracious remark about the DP, a successor of

Kim Dae-jung’s ideologies, helping out on the issue.



However, the situation appears to be getting more entangled as Kim Hong-gul revealed that he didn't receive a single phone call from the DP side.



Kim Hong-gul / Kim Dae-jung's 3rd son(Aug. 8, CBS Radio)

No one reached out to me to convey any opinion. I'm perplexed as to how

solutions can be reached without consultation.



The Kim Dae-jung Foundation said it had plans from 2 years ago to purchase the residence and turn it into a memorial hall, and promised to meet with the buyer and continue talks.



Meanwhile, DP Representative Jung Chung-rae proposed purchasing the Donggyo-dong residence using state and municipal funds to turn it into a cultural and historical landmark. This idea was slammed by the People Power Party's Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won who said leftist forces are draining public funds. The dispute over the residence is now becoming a focal point of bipartisan wrangling.