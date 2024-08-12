[News Today] IDOL MERCHANDISE RIP-OFF

News Today





[LEAD]

The market for K-pop and idol merchandise, known as 'goods,' is expanding with the global popularity of K-pop. These include items like photos, posters, and everyday products. The Fair Trade Commission has found sellers setting their own rules making it almost impossible for exchanges and refunds.



[REPORT]

A photo album of a popular idol group purchased for 55,000 won, or around 40 dollars.



Four photos are missing.



Upon receiving it, the customer requested an exchange, but the seller denied the request and only promised to send the missing photos in a file.



Customer / (VOICE MODIFIED)

It wasn't complete. I paid for it. I'm not just a fan, I'm also a consumer.



The Fair Trade Commission has caught sellers who set their own policies on product exchanges and refunds.



They turned out to be the official merchandise sellers of top entertainment agencies such as Hybe, SM, JYP and YG.



The sellers limited the period of exchanges and refunds for defective products to seven days instead of the guaranteed three months.



They also refused exchanges and refunds of products whose packaging was not intact.



When customers requested exchanges and refunds because of missing components, some of the sellers demanded that they present videos of them opening product packaging.



K-pop fan / (VOICE MODIFIED)

They told me to videotape how I open the box.



K-pop fan / (VOICE MODIFIED)

Even when there are defects, I just accept it.



To overseas fans, exchanging their purchases is almost unrealistic.



K-pop fan /

(Is it easy to get an exchange?) It's very difficult. Even when there are scratches,

I don't call the seller. I just keep my purchase at home.



The FTC believes the sellers in question devised complicated policies to make it difficult for consumers to receive exchanges and refunds.



Park Min-young / Fair Trade Commission

They hampered consumers from withdrawing their purchases by presenting false

and exaggerated information.



The FTC has decided to order corrective measures and levy fines on the sellers.