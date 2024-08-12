[News Today] S. KOREA FINISHES 8TH AT OLYMPICS
The 2024 Paris Olympics have ended its 17-day run with a closing ceremony held Monday morning Korea time. South Korea finished 8th overall with 13 gold medals, 9 silver and 10 bronze. The country's total medal count of 32 is tied for the second largest, one shy of its record 33 won in the 1988 Seoul Games. The next Olympics take place in Los Angeles in 2028.
