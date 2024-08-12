News Today

[News Today] BALLOON RIDE OVER SEOUL “SEOUL DAL”

입력 2024.08.12 (15:54) 수정 2024.08.12 (15:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Seoul's new tethered balloon, 'SeoulDal,' meaning Seoul Moon, opens on the 23rd to the general public. Before its official launch, it underwent a nighttime test flight last weekend. SeoulDal offers a 360-degree view of Seoul's stunning night skyline. We have the details.

[REPORT]
A big full moon is floating in the night sky.

It seems exceptionally big and bright.

It's actually a gas balloon that ascends vertically above the city, known as "SeoulDal."

These visitors get on the balloon and it rises up to the sky.

Once they get over the fear of a rapid ascent...

"Wow, it's really scary."

they can take in the captivating sight of the capital at night.

"Do you see Namsan Mountain? Namsan Tower is lit up!"

Seoul's panoramic nighttime scenery is admired from 130 meters above ground, about as high as a 40-story building.

Balloon riders can take in everything from the National Assembly building at nearby Yeoido to the N Seoul Tower on Namsan Mountain across the Hangang River.

Song Min-jun/ Seoul resident
It was fun, though my ears popped. I'm going to brag about being on SeoulDal.

Up to 30 people can go on the balloon for a 15 minute ride.

SeoulDal runs from noon to 10:00 p.m. every day except Mondays when the balloon undergoes regular inspection.

Oh Se-hoon/ Seoul Mayor
Through SeoulDal, I hope many people enjoy the scenery, spread the word and
attract more tourists.

The ride costs 25,000 won, or about 18 dollars, for adults and 20,000 won, or some 15 dollars, for children and teenagers.

Disabled people and veterans get a 30% discount.

SeoulDal will be made available to the public from August 23rd after undergoing a test run.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] BALLOON RIDE OVER SEOUL “SEOUL DAL”
    • 입력 2024-08-12 15:54:05
    • 수정2024-08-12 15:58:05
    News Today

[LEAD]
Seoul's new tethered balloon, 'SeoulDal,' meaning Seoul Moon, opens on the 23rd to the general public. Before its official launch, it underwent a nighttime test flight last weekend. SeoulDal offers a 360-degree view of Seoul's stunning night skyline. We have the details.

[REPORT]
A big full moon is floating in the night sky.

It seems exceptionally big and bright.

It's actually a gas balloon that ascends vertically above the city, known as "SeoulDal."

These visitors get on the balloon and it rises up to the sky.

Once they get over the fear of a rapid ascent...

"Wow, it's really scary."

they can take in the captivating sight of the capital at night.

"Do you see Namsan Mountain? Namsan Tower is lit up!"

Seoul's panoramic nighttime scenery is admired from 130 meters above ground, about as high as a 40-story building.

Balloon riders can take in everything from the National Assembly building at nearby Yeoido to the N Seoul Tower on Namsan Mountain across the Hangang River.

Song Min-jun/ Seoul resident
It was fun, though my ears popped. I'm going to brag about being on SeoulDal.

Up to 30 people can go on the balloon for a 15 minute ride.

SeoulDal runs from noon to 10:00 p.m. every day except Mondays when the balloon undergoes regular inspection.

Oh Se-hoon/ Seoul Mayor
Through SeoulDal, I hope many people enjoy the scenery, spread the word and
attract more tourists.

The ride costs 25,000 won, or about 18 dollars, for adults and 20,000 won, or some 15 dollars, for children and teenagers.

Disabled people and veterans get a 30% discount.

SeoulDal will be made available to the public from August 23rd after undergoing a test run.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

민주 “광복절 경축식 불참”…‘김경수 복권 문제’<br> 여당 내 반발 계속

민주 “광복절 경축식 불참”…‘김경수 복권 문제’ 여당 내 반발 계속
윤 대통령, ‘방송 4법’ 재의요구권 행사…“방송 공정성 훼손에 대응”

윤 대통령, ‘방송 4법’ 재의요구권 행사…“방송 공정성 훼손에 대응”
윤 대통령, 국방장관에 김용현·국가안보실장에 신원식 지명

윤 대통령, 국방장관에 김용현·국가안보실장에 신원식 지명
심우정 검찰총장 후보자 “정치적 중립 역할 최선”…인사청문 준비 본격 착수

심우정 검찰총장 후보자 “정치적 중립 역할 최선”…인사청문 준비 본격 착수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.