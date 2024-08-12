[News Today] BALLOON RIDE OVER SEOUL “SEOUL DAL”

[LEAD]

Seoul's new tethered balloon, 'SeoulDal,' meaning Seoul Moon, opens on the 23rd to the general public. Before its official launch, it underwent a nighttime test flight last weekend. SeoulDal offers a 360-degree view of Seoul's stunning night skyline. We have the details.



[REPORT]

A big full moon is floating in the night sky.



It seems exceptionally big and bright.



It's actually a gas balloon that ascends vertically above the city, known as "SeoulDal."



These visitors get on the balloon and it rises up to the sky.



Once they get over the fear of a rapid ascent...



"Wow, it's really scary."



they can take in the captivating sight of the capital at night.



"Do you see Namsan Mountain? Namsan Tower is lit up!"



Seoul's panoramic nighttime scenery is admired from 130 meters above ground, about as high as a 40-story building.



Balloon riders can take in everything from the National Assembly building at nearby Yeoido to the N Seoul Tower on Namsan Mountain across the Hangang River.



Song Min-jun/ Seoul resident

It was fun, though my ears popped. I'm going to brag about being on SeoulDal.



Up to 30 people can go on the balloon for a 15 minute ride.



SeoulDal runs from noon to 10:00 p.m. every day except Mondays when the balloon undergoes regular inspection.



Oh Se-hoon/ Seoul Mayor

Through SeoulDal, I hope many people enjoy the scenery, spread the word and

attract more tourists.



The ride costs 25,000 won, or about 18 dollars, for adults and 20,000 won, or some 15 dollars, for children and teenagers.



Disabled people and veterans get a 30% discount.



SeoulDal will be made available to the public from August 23rd after undergoing a test run.