[News Today] BALLOON RIDE OVER SEOUL “SEOUL DAL”
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Seoul's new tethered balloon, 'SeoulDal,' meaning Seoul Moon, opens on the 23rd to the general public. Before its official launch, it underwent a nighttime test flight last weekend. SeoulDal offers a 360-degree view of Seoul's stunning night skyline. We have the details.
[REPORT]
A big full moon is floating in the night sky.
It seems exceptionally big and bright.
It's actually a gas balloon that ascends vertically above the city, known as "SeoulDal."
These visitors get on the balloon and it rises up to the sky.
Once they get over the fear of a rapid ascent...
"Wow, it's really scary."
they can take in the captivating sight of the capital at night.
"Do you see Namsan Mountain? Namsan Tower is lit up!"
Seoul's panoramic nighttime scenery is admired from 130 meters above ground, about as high as a 40-story building.
Balloon riders can take in everything from the National Assembly building at nearby Yeoido to the N Seoul Tower on Namsan Mountain across the Hangang River.
Song Min-jun/ Seoul resident
It was fun, though my ears popped. I'm going to brag about being on SeoulDal.
Up to 30 people can go on the balloon for a 15 minute ride.
SeoulDal runs from noon to 10:00 p.m. every day except Mondays when the balloon undergoes regular inspection.
Oh Se-hoon/ Seoul Mayor
Through SeoulDal, I hope many people enjoy the scenery, spread the word and
attract more tourists.
The ride costs 25,000 won, or about 18 dollars, for adults and 20,000 won, or some 15 dollars, for children and teenagers.
Disabled people and veterans get a 30% discount.
SeoulDal will be made available to the public from August 23rd after undergoing a test run.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] BALLOON RIDE OVER SEOUL “SEOUL DAL”
-
- 입력 2024-08-12 15:54:05
- 수정2024-08-12 15:58:05
[LEAD]
Seoul's new tethered balloon, 'SeoulDal,' meaning Seoul Moon, opens on the 23rd to the general public. Before its official launch, it underwent a nighttime test flight last weekend. SeoulDal offers a 360-degree view of Seoul's stunning night skyline. We have the details.
[REPORT]
A big full moon is floating in the night sky.
It seems exceptionally big and bright.
It's actually a gas balloon that ascends vertically above the city, known as "SeoulDal."
These visitors get on the balloon and it rises up to the sky.
Once they get over the fear of a rapid ascent...
"Wow, it's really scary."
they can take in the captivating sight of the capital at night.
"Do you see Namsan Mountain? Namsan Tower is lit up!"
Seoul's panoramic nighttime scenery is admired from 130 meters above ground, about as high as a 40-story building.
Balloon riders can take in everything from the National Assembly building at nearby Yeoido to the N Seoul Tower on Namsan Mountain across the Hangang River.
Song Min-jun/ Seoul resident
It was fun, though my ears popped. I'm going to brag about being on SeoulDal.
Up to 30 people can go on the balloon for a 15 minute ride.
SeoulDal runs from noon to 10:00 p.m. every day except Mondays when the balloon undergoes regular inspection.
Oh Se-hoon/ Seoul Mayor
Through SeoulDal, I hope many people enjoy the scenery, spread the word and
attract more tourists.
The ride costs 25,000 won, or about 18 dollars, for adults and 20,000 won, or some 15 dollars, for children and teenagers.
Disabled people and veterans get a 30% discount.
SeoulDal will be made available to the public from August 23rd after undergoing a test run.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.