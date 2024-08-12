[News Today] ‘THE ROSE OF VERSAILLES’ INTO MUSICAL

입력 2024-08-12 15:56:06 수정 2024-08-12 15:58:25 News Today





[LEAD]

The Paris Olympics has come to a close with a closing ceremony early this morning Korea time. How about soothing the post-Olympic blues with a Paris-set musical? "The Rose of Versailles," a beloved 1990s KBS-animated series that captivated audiences with a 28% viewer rate, now takes the stage as a musical. Here are the details.



[REPORT]

During the French Revolution, the hard lives of ordinary people gets worse as aristocrats live in luxury.



Oscar, who becomes a royal guard commander, is troubled by the starving citizens oppressed by aristocrats and starts questioning the true role of the state.



"Born a woman, living as a man. I never surrendered to anyone's demands."



Oscar’s identity struggle deepens after a subordinate confesses his feelings after realizing that Oscar is really a woman.



"When the world turns its back on me, who will I lean on if not you?"



Japanese comic and animation series 'The Rose of Versailles' has sold roughly 20 million copies worldwide. The animation has set a 28% TV rating in Korea.



It has debuted in Korea as a musical production.



The main plot was a love story in the original work.



But the musical focuses on Oscar's internal conflict and growth as he experiences social injustices.



Ok Joo-hyun/ Playing Oscar

What does it mean to make sacrifices and face death? Am I someone capable of

that? This question makes me reflect on...



The musical is being praised for powerfully contrasting the lives of nobles and commoners during France's absolutist era, which strengthens the narrative.