News Today

[News Today] ‘THE ROSE OF VERSAILLES’ INTO MUSICAL

입력 2024.08.12 (15:56) 수정 2024.08.12 (15:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Paris Olympics has come to a close with a closing ceremony early this morning Korea time. How about soothing the post-Olympic blues with a Paris-set musical? "The Rose of Versailles," a beloved 1990s KBS-animated series that captivated audiences with a 28% viewer rate, now takes the stage as a musical. Here are the details.

[REPORT]
During the French Revolution, the hard lives of ordinary people gets worse as aristocrats live in luxury.

Oscar, who becomes a royal guard commander, is troubled by the starving citizens oppressed by aristocrats and starts questioning the true role of the state.

"Born a woman, living as a man. I never surrendered to anyone's demands."

Oscar’s identity struggle deepens after a subordinate confesses his feelings after realizing that Oscar is really a woman.

"When the world turns its back on me, who will I lean on if not you?"

Japanese comic and animation series 'The Rose of Versailles' has sold roughly 20 million copies worldwide. The animation has set a 28% TV rating in Korea.

It has debuted in Korea as a musical production.

The main plot was a love story in the original work.

But the musical focuses on Oscar's internal conflict and growth as he experiences social injustices.

Ok Joo-hyun/ Playing Oscar
What does it mean to make sacrifices and face death? Am I someone capable of
that? This question makes me reflect on...

The musical is being praised for powerfully contrasting the lives of nobles and commoners during France's absolutist era, which strengthens the narrative.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ‘THE ROSE OF VERSAILLES’ INTO MUSICAL
    • 입력 2024-08-12 15:56:06
    • 수정2024-08-12 15:58:25
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Paris Olympics has come to a close with a closing ceremony early this morning Korea time. How about soothing the post-Olympic blues with a Paris-set musical? "The Rose of Versailles," a beloved 1990s KBS-animated series that captivated audiences with a 28% viewer rate, now takes the stage as a musical. Here are the details.

[REPORT]
During the French Revolution, the hard lives of ordinary people gets worse as aristocrats live in luxury.

Oscar, who becomes a royal guard commander, is troubled by the starving citizens oppressed by aristocrats and starts questioning the true role of the state.

"Born a woman, living as a man. I never surrendered to anyone's demands."

Oscar’s identity struggle deepens after a subordinate confesses his feelings after realizing that Oscar is really a woman.

"When the world turns its back on me, who will I lean on if not you?"

Japanese comic and animation series 'The Rose of Versailles' has sold roughly 20 million copies worldwide. The animation has set a 28% TV rating in Korea.

It has debuted in Korea as a musical production.

The main plot was a love story in the original work.

But the musical focuses on Oscar's internal conflict and growth as he experiences social injustices.

Ok Joo-hyun/ Playing Oscar
What does it mean to make sacrifices and face death? Am I someone capable of
that? This question makes me reflect on...

The musical is being praised for powerfully contrasting the lives of nobles and commoners during France's absolutist era, which strengthens the narrative.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

2024 파리 올림픽 배너 이미지

헤드라인

민주 “광복절 경축식 불참”…‘김경수 복권 문제’<br> 여당 내 반발 계속

민주 “광복절 경축식 불참”…‘김경수 복권 문제’ 여당 내 반발 계속
윤 대통령, ‘방송 4법’ 재의요구권 행사…“방송 공정성 훼손에 대응”

윤 대통령, ‘방송 4법’ 재의요구권 행사…“방송 공정성 훼손에 대응”
윤 대통령, 국방장관에 김용현·국가안보실장에 신원식 지명

윤 대통령, 국방장관에 김용현·국가안보실장에 신원식 지명
심우정 검찰총장 후보자 “정치적 중립 역할 최선”…인사청문 준비 본격 착수

심우정 검찰총장 후보자 “정치적 중립 역할 최선”…인사청문 준비 본격 착수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.