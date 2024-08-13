News Today

[News Today] DISPUTED INDEPENDENCE HALL CHIEF

[LEAD]
Controversy is arising from the appointment of Kim Hyoung-suk as President of the Independence Hall of Korea due to his New Right views, which advocate for recognizing 1948 as National Foundation Day and defending pro-Japanese collaborators. New Right views are labeled "reactionary" or "far-right" by critics. He held a press conference denying any advocacy for National Foundation Day or justification of Japanese colonial rule, and firmly rejected calls for his resignation.

[REPORT]
The new president of the Independence Hall of Korea Kim Hyoung-suk held a news conference he called for.

He said that if the term "New Right" refers to those who disparage freedom fighters and defend Japanese colonial rule, then it does not define him.

Kim Hyoung-suk / President, Independence Hall of Korea
I have never disparaged the independence movement or any specific freedom
fighter.

Regarding why he said, in the interview process, the nationality of Koreans during the occupation was 'Japanese'..
Kim explained that's why the independence movement took place to take back national sovereignty.

He went on to say the Korean provisional government established in 1919 is the beginning of national foundation and the independence movement continued for 29 years until 1948.

Kim Hyoung-suk / President, Independence Hall of Korea
Aug. 15, 1948 delivers the true meaning of liberation in the sense of overcoming
the journey and restoring sovereignty and freedom to people.

Kim said he opposes designating a special day to mark national foundation and that he will no longer interfere in political disputes.

He also brushed off calls for him to resign, saying groups such as the Heritage of Korean Independence were engaged in a witch hunt to demand his appointment be withdrawn.

The Heritage of Korean Independence has reaffirmed its intent not to attend the government's Liberation Day ceremony if Kim does not step down.

Lee Jong-chan / Chair, Heritage of Korean Independence
I heard about the foundation day remark. So I said then withdraw his
appointment. That will make things clearer.

The group said it will hold a separate event with other independence-related organizations and also request an investigation into figures involved in Kim's appointment.

