[News Today] YOON TAPS NEW DEFENSE CHIEF

입력 2024-08-13 16:18:24 수정 2024-08-13 16:19:19 News Today





[LEAD]

We continue with domestic politics today. President Yoon Suk Yeol has dramatically reshuffled the diplomatic and security lineup. He nominated Kim Yong-hyun, Chief of the Presidential Security Service, as the next Defense Minister. Shin Won-sik, the current Defense Minister, has been appointed as the new National Security Advisor. This move is seen as strengthening the focus on national security over diplomacy.



[REPORT]

On his first day back from vacation, President Yoon Suk Yeol's first order was to overhaul the foreign affairs and security teams.



He nominated Presidential Security Service Chief Kim Yong-hyun as the new defense minister.



Kim is a former military officer who served as operations chief at the Joint Chiefs of Staff and commander at the Capital Defense Command.



Chung Jin-suk/ Presidential chief of staff

As the first chief of security, he knows the commander-in-chief's intentions. He is the right pick for defense minister.



Kim stressed that the security situation in Korea and abroad is graver than ever and that security is directly linked to the economy.



Kim Yong-hyun / Defense minister nominee

I will build rock-solid security based on strong power in line with the will of

the president.



The current defense minister Shin Won-sik, also a former military officer, has been nominated as the new national security advisor.

The current national security advisor Chang Ho-jin, a former diplomat, has been named the special presidential adviser for foreign affairs and security.



Pundits say the latest reshuffle represents the government's plan to focus more on national security in devising foreign policies.



The reshuffle seems to have considered the worsening Middle East conflicts, the prolonged Ukraine war and the potential impact of the U.S. presidential election results on the Korean Peninsula.



Chang will reportedly continue to play a key role in the government's foreign policies as a special advisor on diplomacy and security.



Regarding the criticism over the so-called "revolving door" appointments, the presidential office said the latest reshuffle seeks to ensure continuity and professionalism in foreign policy and national security.