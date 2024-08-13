News Today

[News Today] YOON TAPS NEW DEFENSE CHIEF

입력 2024.08.13 (16:18) 수정 2024.08.13 (16:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We continue with domestic politics today. President Yoon Suk Yeol has dramatically reshuffled the diplomatic and security lineup. He nominated Kim Yong-hyun, Chief of the Presidential Security Service, as the next Defense Minister. Shin Won-sik, the current Defense Minister, has been appointed as the new National Security Advisor. This move is seen as strengthening the focus on national security over diplomacy.

[REPORT]
On his first day back from vacation, President Yoon Suk Yeol's first order was to overhaul the foreign affairs and security teams.

He nominated Presidential Security Service Chief Kim Yong-hyun as the new defense minister.

Kim is a former military officer who served as operations chief at the Joint Chiefs of Staff and commander at the Capital Defense Command.

Chung Jin-suk/ Presidential chief of staff
As the first chief of security, he knows the commander-in-chief's intentions. He is the right pick for defense minister.

Kim stressed that the security situation in Korea and abroad is graver than ever and that security is directly linked to the economy.

Kim Yong-hyun / Defense minister nominee
I will build rock-solid security based on strong power in line with the will of
the president.

The current defense minister Shin Won-sik, also a former military officer, has been nominated as the new national security advisor.
The current national security advisor Chang Ho-jin, a former diplomat, has been named the special presidential adviser for foreign affairs and security.

Pundits say the latest reshuffle represents the government's plan to focus more on national security in devising foreign policies.

The reshuffle seems to have considered the worsening Middle East conflicts, the prolonged Ukraine war and the potential impact of the U.S. presidential election results on the Korean Peninsula.

Chang will reportedly continue to play a key role in the government's foreign policies as a special advisor on diplomacy and security.

Regarding the criticism over the so-called "revolving door" appointments, the presidential office said the latest reshuffle seeks to ensure continuity and professionalism in foreign policy and national security.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] YOON TAPS NEW DEFENSE CHIEF
    • 입력 2024-08-13 16:18:24
    • 수정2024-08-13 16:19:19
    News Today

[LEAD]
We continue with domestic politics today. President Yoon Suk Yeol has dramatically reshuffled the diplomatic and security lineup. He nominated Kim Yong-hyun, Chief of the Presidential Security Service, as the next Defense Minister. Shin Won-sik, the current Defense Minister, has been appointed as the new National Security Advisor. This move is seen as strengthening the focus on national security over diplomacy.

[REPORT]
On his first day back from vacation, President Yoon Suk Yeol's first order was to overhaul the foreign affairs and security teams.

He nominated Presidential Security Service Chief Kim Yong-hyun as the new defense minister.

Kim is a former military officer who served as operations chief at the Joint Chiefs of Staff and commander at the Capital Defense Command.

Chung Jin-suk/ Presidential chief of staff
As the first chief of security, he knows the commander-in-chief's intentions. He is the right pick for defense minister.

Kim stressed that the security situation in Korea and abroad is graver than ever and that security is directly linked to the economy.

Kim Yong-hyun / Defense minister nominee
I will build rock-solid security based on strong power in line with the will of
the president.

The current defense minister Shin Won-sik, also a former military officer, has been nominated as the new national security advisor.
The current national security advisor Chang Ho-jin, a former diplomat, has been named the special presidential adviser for foreign affairs and security.

Pundits say the latest reshuffle represents the government's plan to focus more on national security in devising foreign policies.

The reshuffle seems to have considered the worsening Middle East conflicts, the prolonged Ukraine war and the potential impact of the U.S. presidential election results on the Korean Peninsula.

Chang will reportedly continue to play a key role in the government's foreign policies as a special advisor on diplomacy and security.

Regarding the criticism over the so-called "revolving door" appointments, the presidential office said the latest reshuffle seeks to ensure continuity and professionalism in foreign policy and national security.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부, 전기차 탑재 배터리 정보 자발적 공개 권고<br>…소방 긴급 점검

정부, 전기차 탑재 배터리 정보 자발적 공개 권고…소방 긴급 점검
여야, 28일 본회의 합의…<br>“비쟁점 민생 법안 처리”

여야, 28일 본회의 합의…“비쟁점 민생 법안 처리”
“비급여 진료 제한·1천여 개 <br>중증수술 수가 선별 인상”

“비급여 진료 제한·1천여 개 중증수술 수가 선별 인상”
“카카오페이, 고객 동의 없이 신용정보 제공”…“정상적 고객 정보 위수탁”

“카카오페이, 고객 동의 없이 신용정보 제공”…“정상적 고객 정보 위수탁”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.