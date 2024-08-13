[News Today] YOON TAPS NEW DEFENSE CHIEF
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We continue with domestic politics today. President Yoon Suk Yeol has dramatically reshuffled the diplomatic and security lineup. He nominated Kim Yong-hyun, Chief of the Presidential Security Service, as the next Defense Minister. Shin Won-sik, the current Defense Minister, has been appointed as the new National Security Advisor. This move is seen as strengthening the focus on national security over diplomacy.
[REPORT]
On his first day back from vacation, President Yoon Suk Yeol's first order was to overhaul the foreign affairs and security teams.
He nominated Presidential Security Service Chief Kim Yong-hyun as the new defense minister.
Kim is a former military officer who served as operations chief at the Joint Chiefs of Staff and commander at the Capital Defense Command.
Chung Jin-suk/ Presidential chief of staff
As the first chief of security, he knows the commander-in-chief's intentions. He is the right pick for defense minister.
Kim stressed that the security situation in Korea and abroad is graver than ever and that security is directly linked to the economy.
Kim Yong-hyun / Defense minister nominee
I will build rock-solid security based on strong power in line with the will of
the president.
The current defense minister Shin Won-sik, also a former military officer, has been nominated as the new national security advisor.
The current national security advisor Chang Ho-jin, a former diplomat, has been named the special presidential adviser for foreign affairs and security.
Pundits say the latest reshuffle represents the government's plan to focus more on national security in devising foreign policies.
The reshuffle seems to have considered the worsening Middle East conflicts, the prolonged Ukraine war and the potential impact of the U.S. presidential election results on the Korean Peninsula.
Chang will reportedly continue to play a key role in the government's foreign policies as a special advisor on diplomacy and security.
Regarding the criticism over the so-called "revolving door" appointments, the presidential office said the latest reshuffle seeks to ensure continuity and professionalism in foreign policy and national security.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] YOON TAPS NEW DEFENSE CHIEF
-
- 입력 2024-08-13 16:18:24
- 수정2024-08-13 16:19:19
[LEAD]
We continue with domestic politics today. President Yoon Suk Yeol has dramatically reshuffled the diplomatic and security lineup. He nominated Kim Yong-hyun, Chief of the Presidential Security Service, as the next Defense Minister. Shin Won-sik, the current Defense Minister, has been appointed as the new National Security Advisor. This move is seen as strengthening the focus on national security over diplomacy.
[REPORT]
On his first day back from vacation, President Yoon Suk Yeol's first order was to overhaul the foreign affairs and security teams.
He nominated Presidential Security Service Chief Kim Yong-hyun as the new defense minister.
Kim is a former military officer who served as operations chief at the Joint Chiefs of Staff and commander at the Capital Defense Command.
Chung Jin-suk/ Presidential chief of staff
As the first chief of security, he knows the commander-in-chief's intentions. He is the right pick for defense minister.
Kim stressed that the security situation in Korea and abroad is graver than ever and that security is directly linked to the economy.
Kim Yong-hyun / Defense minister nominee
I will build rock-solid security based on strong power in line with the will of
the president.
The current defense minister Shin Won-sik, also a former military officer, has been nominated as the new national security advisor.
The current national security advisor Chang Ho-jin, a former diplomat, has been named the special presidential adviser for foreign affairs and security.
Pundits say the latest reshuffle represents the government's plan to focus more on national security in devising foreign policies.
The reshuffle seems to have considered the worsening Middle East conflicts, the prolonged Ukraine war and the potential impact of the U.S. presidential election results on the Korean Peninsula.
Chang will reportedly continue to play a key role in the government's foreign policies as a special advisor on diplomacy and security.
Regarding the criticism over the so-called "revolving door" appointments, the presidential office said the latest reshuffle seeks to ensure continuity and professionalism in foreign policy and national security.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.