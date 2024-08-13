[News Today] PROBE INTO 36-WEEK ABORTION CLIP

A woman has sparked major controversy by sharing her 36-week abortion process on YouTube. Police have confirmed the video's authenticity and have charged both the woman and the hospital director with murder.



This video was posted on YouTube in June.



This woman who says she is 36 weeks pregnant discloses her abortion operation.



"You need to deliver at this stage. You can't abort."



Considering the gestation period is normally about 40 weeks, a 36 week old fetus, if born, can even survive on its own.



Controversy arose over the video's authenticity. The health ministry requested a police investigation into the woman and the operating surgeon on charges of murder.



Police have looked into the person who posted the video as well as the hospital and found the clip to be real.



Police say there is no fabrication and medical record states the fetus died.



Officers questioned the woman in her 20s, who posted the video, twice and conducted a search at the hospital in question located in the capital area.



Police have booked the woman and the hospital chief on murder charges and are trying to verify whether the fetus was alive when it came out of the womb.



In 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled the abortion law unconstitutional. Without proof that the infant was born and then died, there is no legal basis for punishment.



Police have neither ruled out a possible stillbirth and will reach a final conclusion based on expert opinions and further questioning of medical staff.



Police are also considering whether to apply charges of violating the Medical Service Act after finding that CCTVs were not installed inside the hospital.



Meanwhile, the Korean Medical Association said it will subject the hospital director to a disciplinary review by its ethics committee to impose stern punishment.