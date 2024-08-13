[News Today] PROBE INTO 36-WEEK ABORTION CLIP
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A woman has sparked major controversy by sharing her 36-week abortion process on YouTube. Police have confirmed the video's authenticity and have charged both the woman and the hospital director with murder.
[REPORT]
This video was posted on YouTube in June.
This woman who says she is 36 weeks pregnant discloses her abortion operation.
"You need to deliver at this stage. You can't abort."
Considering the gestation period is normally about 40 weeks, a 36 week old fetus, if born, can even survive on its own.
Controversy arose over the video's authenticity. The health ministry requested a police investigation into the woman and the operating surgeon on charges of murder.
Police have looked into the person who posted the video as well as the hospital and found the clip to be real.
Police say there is no fabrication and medical record states the fetus died.
Officers questioned the woman in her 20s, who posted the video, twice and conducted a search at the hospital in question located in the capital area.
Police have booked the woman and the hospital chief on murder charges and are trying to verify whether the fetus was alive when it came out of the womb.
In 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled the abortion law unconstitutional. Without proof that the infant was born and then died, there is no legal basis for punishment.
Police have neither ruled out a possible stillbirth and will reach a final conclusion based on expert opinions and further questioning of medical staff.
Police are also considering whether to apply charges of violating the Medical Service Act after finding that CCTVs were not installed inside the hospital.
Meanwhile, the Korean Medical Association said it will subject the hospital director to a disciplinary review by its ethics committee to impose stern punishment.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] PROBE INTO 36-WEEK ABORTION CLIP
-
- 입력 2024-08-13 16:21:41
- 수정2024-08-13 16:23:20
[LEAD]
A woman has sparked major controversy by sharing her 36-week abortion process on YouTube. Police have confirmed the video's authenticity and have charged both the woman and the hospital director with murder.
[REPORT]
This video was posted on YouTube in June.
This woman who says she is 36 weeks pregnant discloses her abortion operation.
"You need to deliver at this stage. You can't abort."
Considering the gestation period is normally about 40 weeks, a 36 week old fetus, if born, can even survive on its own.
Controversy arose over the video's authenticity. The health ministry requested a police investigation into the woman and the operating surgeon on charges of murder.
Police have looked into the person who posted the video as well as the hospital and found the clip to be real.
Police say there is no fabrication and medical record states the fetus died.
Officers questioned the woman in her 20s, who posted the video, twice and conducted a search at the hospital in question located in the capital area.
Police have booked the woman and the hospital chief on murder charges and are trying to verify whether the fetus was alive when it came out of the womb.
In 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled the abortion law unconstitutional. Without proof that the infant was born and then died, there is no legal basis for punishment.
Police have neither ruled out a possible stillbirth and will reach a final conclusion based on expert opinions and further questioning of medical staff.
Police are also considering whether to apply charges of violating the Medical Service Act after finding that CCTVs were not installed inside the hospital.
Meanwhile, the Korean Medical Association said it will subject the hospital director to a disciplinary review by its ethics committee to impose stern punishment.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.