[News Today] JOSEON ERA SHOWN IN COLORS

[LEAD]
Photographs depicting the daily lives of ordinary Koreans from 110 years ago have been revealed.
Seen through the lens of German missionaries, these images provide a unique perspective on the Joseon era. Included in the collection of 1,800 photographs are rare color images, capturing Korea's natural colors of that era. Join us in the journey.

[REPORT]
The times of Japanese colonial rule were once only witnessed in blurry black-and-white photos.

An elderly woman, wearing a long, green outerwear known as the Jangot is seen covering her head and enjoying an outing with her grandchildren.

The children, all dressed in red tops and skirts, stand in front of a jige, a traditional A-frame carrier.

In the photos, ordinary Koreans are seen wearing colorful clothes 110 years ago.

The colors from the Joseon Dynasty era are vividly preserved in these photos taken by Norbert Weber, a German Catholic priest and an archabbot of St. Ottilien
Archabbey who visited Korea in 1911.

Song Ran-hee/ Research Foundation of Korean Church History
All researchers can study open sources and find cultural contexts and values.

The change of time can be felt in a photo of people startled by a bright light from a projector.

There is a photo of a now-lost mural, which used to be on a wall of the main
hall at Seoknamsa Temple in Anseong, Gyeonggi-do province.

Restored cultural relics can be seen in their original state.

Kim Jung-hee/ Chair, Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation
We can look back on and reminisce about our prized cultural assets, which are
lost now. We can also think about how they have been passed on to us today.

About 1,800 photos taken by the monastery's missionaries in the early 1900s were made public this time.

The photos of the Joseon era, seen through the eyes of Western missionaries, will be open for public viewing online.

