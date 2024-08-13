News Today

[News Today] GOV'T PROBES BADMINTON ASSOC.

[LEAD]
The controversy surrounding Olympic badminton gold medalist An Se-young's bold statement against the badminton association continues. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has initiated a formal investigation into the association, promising a thorough examination from sponsorship agreements to the salary system.

[REPORT]
After winning gold at the Paris Olympics, badminton star An Se-young took a direct shot at the nation's governing body of the sport.

An Se-young/ Nat'l badminton team (Aug. 5)
It was a mix of anger, sorrow and joy that I had suppressed for 7 years.

After the Summer Games ended, the sports ministry formed a 10-member team to investigate An's claims.

It plans to review not only the claims about injury management, doubles-focused training, and pressure to compete, but also issues related to subsidies, sponsorship, and the salary structure within the association.

According to the BKA's rules, national team members must use association-designated uniforms, and personal sponsorships are restricted.

Players belonging to professional teams must follow the BKA's rules on contract periods and salaries.

An reportedly said in an interview that it would be better if restrictions on personal sponsors and contracts are eased and that it is reverse discrimination if all players are treated the same.

The ministry will also look into the regulation on players' participation in international competitions after they retire from the national team.

Female players older than 27 cannot compete in international events if they are not national team members.

This means that if An, born in 2002, leaves the national team, her eligibility for the 2028 Olympics is uncertain under the current rules.

Another issue up for review is whether to allow national team members to hire personal trainers, which is currently banned.

An Se-young/ Nat'l badminton team(Aug.7)
I didn't intend to argue with them. I just want to focus on playing badminton.

The ministry's recommendations to the BKA after its probe could extend to other sporting bodies, attracting attention from the sports community.

