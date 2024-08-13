[News Today] K-POP COMEBACK RUSH
[LEAD]
Sad that the Olympics is over? Don't worry, we've got some exciting comeback news from top singers. Let's check it out.
[REPORT]
The Paris Olympics are now over and we are making way for a rush of summer comebacks in K-pop.
The summer rush begins with singer Hyolyn and girl group "Fromis_9" that released new songs Monday afternoon.
The line-up is packed with comebacks scheduled for within this month.
In particular, fans have been looking forward to Fromis_9's new album, which follows a one-year hiatus.
On Friday, BLACKPINK's Lisa will release a new solo track.
And next Monday, SHINee's Taemin will make a comeback, a first since he signed with a new agency.
In the last week of August alone,
we are looking at the return of popular K-pop groups, including OH MY GIRL, LE SSERAFIM and ZEROBASEONE.
