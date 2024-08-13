[News Today] K-POP COMEBACK RUSH

Sad that the Olympics is over? Don't worry, we've got some exciting comeback news from top singers. Let's check it out.



The Paris Olympics are now over and we are making way for a rush of summer comebacks in K-pop.



The summer rush begins with singer Hyolyn and girl group "Fromis_9" that released new songs Monday afternoon.



The line-up is packed with comebacks scheduled for within this month.



In particular, fans have been looking forward to Fromis_9's new album, which follows a one-year hiatus.



On Friday, BLACKPINK's Lisa will release a new solo track.



And next Monday, SHINee's Taemin will make a comeback, a first since he signed with a new agency.



In the last week of August alone,



we are looking at the return of popular K-pop groups, including OH MY GIRL, LE SSERAFIM and ZEROBASEONE.