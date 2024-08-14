[News Today] FINAL TV DEBATE FOR DP LEADERSHIP

News Today

[LEAD]
Ahead of the Democratic Party's convention which comes in just 4 days, party leadership contenders faced off in their final TV debate last night. Candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed a government affairs investigation as a solution to the repetitive deadlock of vetoes and special counsel debates.

[REPORT]
The last TV debate ahead of the Democratic Party convention this weekend.

When asked which bill they would pass if they could stop the presidential veto just once, all three candidates immediately answered the special counsel bill to probe the death of a marine.

Lee Jae-myung said an investigation of government affairs is the solution for the president's repeated vetoes.

Lee Jae-myung/ Candidate for DP chair
If the special counsel bill keeps stalling, I think a government investigation is
the answer.

The candidates differed on financial investment income tax, with one saying it should be implemented as it is, while another said it should be deferred or relaxed.

Kim Doo-kwan/ Candidate for DP chair
I believe it is right to impose tax on income, so abolishing it or relaxing it is not proper.

Lee Jae-myung/ Candidate for DP chair
It's inappropriate to go ahead with the tax, so we should discuss its relaxation or deferment.

The candidates also had different opinions about the party's stagnant approval ratings and the gap between the party and public sentiment.

Kim Doo-kwan/ Candidate for DP chair
Lee has overwhelming support of the party, but not that of ordinary people.

Lee Jae-myung/ Candidate for DP chair
Supporters and members of the DP are similar. It's also natural that they differ in
some aspects, so it's not right to think it strange.

Lee Jae-myung is likely to be re-elected as party leader as he gained nearly 90% support at regional primaries, except for Seoul.

His rival Kim Doo-kwan cited singer Tae Jin-ah's "Partner" as the song he would like to share with Lee, emphasizing the importance of unity within the party.

