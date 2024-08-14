[News Today] BTS ‘SPRING DAY’ SETS RECORD AMONG SUGA SCANDAL
[LEAD]
Group BTS has yet again set another record. But with controversies growing around member SUGA, the mood isn't entirely great. Here are the details.
[REPORT]
'Spring Day', a hit song by BTS, has been streamed more than one billion times on major domestic music platform Melon.
It's the first such record for a single song in Melon's 20 year history.
'Spring Day' released in 2017 and has remained on the top 100 chart for every single day over the past 7 years.
Meanwhile, BTS member Suga, in addition to DUI allegations, also faces controversy over poor work attitude.
He currently serves as a public service worker as an alternative to mandatory military duty, and witness accounts have spread accusing him of not properly participating in his required training.
A complaint has been filed with the Military Manpower Administration requesting a probe into the matter.
Some fans also demand Suga's exit from BTS as they send flower garlands in a symbolic gesture of protest.
