[News Today] YOON’S UNIFICATION DOCTRINE

Yesterday was the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day. President Yoon Suk Yeol marked the occasion by delivering a keynote address, where he declared that true liberation involves extending freedom to North Korean citizens, introducing his 'August 15 Unification Doctrine'. He also unveiled a new unification policy aimed at improving human rights in North Korea and securing international support for reunification.



From the March 1st Independence Movement in 1919 to the founding of the provisional government in Shanghai, followed by Korea's liberation in 1945 and the Korean War.



President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned that the spirit of Liberation Day is the result of the struggle for freedom. But he also said that independence is incomplete as long as the country remains divided, adding that unification is the next challenge.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ President

Complete liberation will be realized when a unified, free and democratic Korean peninsula is achieved.



He stressed the need to inspire North Koreans from inside to want unification. He vowed to fully support civilian activities that publicize North Korea's human rights violations and promote freedom and human rights.



He also mentioned that he would make it possible for North Koreans to access outside information through various channels.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ President

Once North Koreans believe that South Korea would embrace them, they will become strong allies of unification.



Yoon proposed building a new dialogue group that will discuss inter-Korean exchanges, cooperation and other humane issues.



As he stated during his first year in office, Yoon emphasized that cooperation would begin when North Korea takes even one step toward denuclearization.



Yoon also announced plans to establish an international Korean peninsula forum, aiming to build global support for his new unification policy and convey that a unified Korea will contribute to world peace and prosperity.