[News Today] POLITICIZED LIBERATION DAY EVENTS

[LEAD]
Amid controversy over the Independence Hall of Korea's presidency, this year's Liberation Day celebration was in fact split quite sharply. Several independence groups and the opposition boycotted the government event, staging their own ceremonies. The opposition warns of a 'second annexation', drawing sharp rebukes from the ruling party. The ruling party accuses them of exploiting Liberation Day for pro-Japanese demagoguery.

[REPORT]
While the government's official Liberation Day ceremony was being held at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, the state-funded Heritage of Korean Independence and other independence movement groups held their own separate event at the Kim Koo Museum and Library in central Seoul.

The divergent event was to protest President Yoon's appointment of the Independence Hall of Korea president accused of endorsing Japan's colonial occupation of Korea.

Lee Jong-chan/ Chair, Heritage of Korean Independence
People who haphazardly edit history are stepping up to positions that work with and teach history.

The independence group at first refused politicians' participation in the event to avoid a misunderstanding, but a large number of opposition camp members attended the ceremony.

Park Chan-dae / Acting chair and Floor leader, DP
We can't help but suspect that a second annexation of Korea and Japan is underway.

The opposition side condemned the government, claiming that Liberation Day was turned into a pro-Japanese awakening to restore the history of Japanese supporters during the occupation.

The ruling People Power Party criticized the opposition party for degrading the meaning of Liberation Day.

Han Dong-hoon/ Chair, People Power Party
Opinions could differ on the selection. But, Nat'l Liberation Day is a day of celebration for all Koreans. I'm disappointed that they didn't attend the ceremony.

The ruling party issued a critical comment saying that the opposition is bent on inciting conflict and division on the day of Korea's liberation and that their irresponsible actions may have eclipsed the independence martyrs' sacrifice.

