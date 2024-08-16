[News Today] HEROES REVIVED WITH AI

[LEAD]

We can only imagine the amount of joy the Korean people would've felt seventy-nine years ago, when they finally regained their country and the freedom. The only video footage we had of the time was quite blurry, but now, AI technology has restored these images. Let's check it out.



[REPORT]

August 16, 1945. Koreans rush out to the street. They cheer and rejoice over the nation's independence.



Though the footage is nearly 80 years old, the expressions of joy remain vivid. Image restoration technology has improved the quality of the video, it gives the scene greater clarity and vividness.



Bae Joo-han/ SK Telecom

Restoring faces or text was challenging, but we used AI technology to eliminate flickering in the footage.



This 1942 recording of the national anthem had a lot of static. But its sound quality was completely restored with the help of AI technology.



Eighty-seven independence fighters shed their prison uniforms and change into brightly colored hanboks, or traditional Korean attire.



Jeon Hye-seong/ Binggrae's ad team

We used AI deepfake technology to restore the footage, filming models closely matching the activists' size and facial features.



Thanks to AI technology, the ways people can learn history are becoming more diverse. Visitors can print out photos of themselves in an AI-created image of independence fighters.



Kim Sun-bin/ Seoul resident

It made me imagine living back then and reflect on the significance of National Liberation Day.



The blurred moment of liberation 79 years ago, it has been vividly brought back to life by AI technology, crafted by the hands of the younger generation.