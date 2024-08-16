[News Today] MED STUDENTS’ PARENTS HOLD RALLY

[LEAD]

The second-half recruitment for resident trainees closes today. Despite an extended deadline, government efforts have seen limited interest. Six months have passed since medical students boycotted classes, opposing the increase in medical school quotas. Their parents are now protesting, demanding the revocation of this expansion.



[REPORT]

The Gyeonggi-do Medical Association along with the parents of medical school students staged a rally in front of Daehanmun Gate in Seoul's Jung-gu District on Thursday.



Organizers estimated 5,000 attendees, while the police estimated 1,300.



The parents say the sudden medical school enrollment quota hike will undermine the quality of education amid the lack of classrooms and teaching staff.



They blasted the government, asking what parent would stay silent while their child's education is halted and future career destroyed. They also tore up tuition invoices as a form of protest. Some medical students and resigned trainee doctors joined the rally, clearly stating they refuse to back down.