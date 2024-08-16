[News Today] MED STUDENTS’ PARENTS HOLD RALLY
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The second-half recruitment for resident trainees closes today. Despite an extended deadline, government efforts have seen limited interest. Six months have passed since medical students boycotted classes, opposing the increase in medical school quotas. Their parents are now protesting, demanding the revocation of this expansion.
[REPORT]
The Gyeonggi-do Medical Association along with the parents of medical school students staged a rally in front of Daehanmun Gate in Seoul's Jung-gu District on Thursday.
Organizers estimated 5,000 attendees, while the police estimated 1,300.
The parents say the sudden medical school enrollment quota hike will undermine the quality of education amid the lack of classrooms and teaching staff.
They blasted the government, asking what parent would stay silent while their child's education is halted and future career destroyed. They also tore up tuition invoices as a form of protest. Some medical students and resigned trainee doctors joined the rally, clearly stating they refuse to back down.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] MED STUDENTS’ PARENTS HOLD RALLY
-
- 입력 2024-08-16 15:52:57
- 수정2024-08-16 15:55:06
[LEAD]
The second-half recruitment for resident trainees closes today. Despite an extended deadline, government efforts have seen limited interest. Six months have passed since medical students boycotted classes, opposing the increase in medical school quotas. Their parents are now protesting, demanding the revocation of this expansion.
[REPORT]
The Gyeonggi-do Medical Association along with the parents of medical school students staged a rally in front of Daehanmun Gate in Seoul's Jung-gu District on Thursday.
Organizers estimated 5,000 attendees, while the police estimated 1,300.
The parents say the sudden medical school enrollment quota hike will undermine the quality of education amid the lack of classrooms and teaching staff.
They blasted the government, asking what parent would stay silent while their child's education is halted and future career destroyed. They also tore up tuition invoices as a form of protest. Some medical students and resigned trainee doctors joined the rally, clearly stating they refuse to back down.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.