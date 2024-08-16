News Today

[News Today] 'LAND OF HAPPINESS' HITS THEATERS

[LEAD]
A new film explores Lieutenant Colonel Park Heung-joo, a clandestine player in the October 26 Presidential assassination and the December 12 military coup. Meanwhile, 'Victory', inspired by a real high school cheerleading club in Geoje, debuts in theaters this summer's end.

[REPORT]
"Get a not-guilty verdict. Then, you'll be a star instantly".

Jung In-hoo is a lawyer of Park Tae-joo, a secretary involved in the president's assassination.

"It's not because of him. It was my decision".

Tae-joo struggles to be tried in court fairly. But Security Commander Jeon Sang-doo uses real-time wiretapping to manipulate trials.

"Ignore your conscience. It's the only way to survive!"

Director Choo Chang-min, known for highlighting figures overshadowed by historic events in the movie 'Masquerade', has now turned his attention to modern history.

Cho Jung-seok/ Role of Jung In-hoo
It's about a new figure who was part of the event everyone knows about. I wanted to learn more about him and did some research.

Yoo Jae-myung/ Role of Jeon Sang-doo
Though based on a real person, I portrayed my character in way to enhance the story and the film.
"Come to the roof when school is over. Teach us some cheerleading!"

1999, Pil-seon and Mina, a dance duo from Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. To earn money to open their own dance studio, they set up a cheerleading club along with Se-hyun, a cheerleader who has just been transferred to their school.

"Hold your head up. Open your chest. Do you need some cheerleading?"

After many twists and turns, they set up their club named 'Millennium Girls', but to protect it and their dance studio, they have to help their school's football club, a constant underdog, to win a game.

"Cheer up! Me and you!"

Based on a true story, this movie about youth features popular dance moves and music from 1999.

Lee Hye-ri/ Role of Pil-seon
I'm sure those girls will remind someone of their childhood. It's a very nostalgic movie.
Beckett, a chubby cat who loses his life because of a silly mistake, begs an angel to give him a second chance, but instead of a cat he is reincarnated into another animal.

Actress So Yu-jin has been selected as the movie's official promotional ambassador.

