[News Today] JUNGKOOK DOCUMENTARY TO PREMIERE
[LEAD]
BTS' Jungkook is to share a glimpse of his own life in his very own documentary, set to make its worldwide debut soon. This first-ever solo spotlight tracks his journey, from chart-topping hits to album-making magic. Here's more.
[REPORT]
A documentary film about BTS member Jungkook is awaiting its worldwide debut. It's the tenth documentary for the group BTS but the first to highlight solely Jungkook.
It will also follow behind-the-scenes events leading up to the creation and promotion of solo track 'Seven' which swept the American Billboard charts last year and the production of full-length album 'Golden'.
BTS' agency noted that the film is to be screened in 120 different countries.
In Korea, the documentary film will premiere on September 18th and in Japan, October 4th.
Jungkook began his military service in the Army last December. While serving, recently, he released a song especially dedicated to his fan base.
-
입력 2024-08-16 15:54:18
- 수정2024-08-16 15:54:32
