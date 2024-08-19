[News Today] S.KOREA-US BEGIN UFS DRILLS

South Korea and the U.S. have kicked off this year's Ulchi Freedom Shield, an annual joint military exercise to further strengthen combined defense posture and alliance response capabilities. The Ulchi Freedom Shield 2024 began shortly after midnight on Monday, with an increased portion of field training exercise. During the ten-day exercise, a drill based on a scenario of a North Korean nuclear attack will be staged for the first time. The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said that the two countries will conduct multi-domain operations by mobilizing various military assets against North Korea's weapons of mass destruction.