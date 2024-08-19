[News Today] LEE WINS 2ND TERM AS DP CHAIR
[LEAD]
Having confirmed his solid support base, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung indicated moves to seize national governance. He proposed talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoo. He suggested unrestricted discussions on issues ranging from public welfare to the controversial 'Marine Corps Special Counsel Act.'
[REPORT]
By garnering an overwhelming 85.4 percent of the votes cast, the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung has won his second term as party chairman.
With solid internal support confirmed, he signaled aggressive moves to take political initiative down the road.
Lee proposed holding talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol and People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon without limits on the agenda.
Lee Jae-myung/ Chair, Democratic Party
With no limits on the agenda, I can discuss all key issues and state affairs in
which the people are taking great interest.
Regarding a bill on a special counsel probe into the death of a Marine, he left open the possibility of accepting a third-party recommended independent prosecutor bill as proposed by Han.
Lee Jae-myung/ Chair, Democratic Party
Shouldn't we discuss better options for uncovering the truth, assuming a special
prosecutor is introduced?
He mentioned being open to revising positions on taxes on inheritance, property and financial investment, but opposed lowering the inheritance tax rate.
Lee Jae-myung/ Chair, Democratic Party
There could be varying stances. We need to come up with the best solution by
taking into account the current situation and predictions on the future.
About how to win over moderate voters, he stressed the role of the opposition and vowed to mount a stronger offensive on the ruling party.
Lee Jae-myung/ Chair, Democratic Party
The opposition's role is to keep the administration's unbridled exercise of power in check. I believe moderates will support and encourage us.
Lee said he is open to talks on the revival of local party chapters. Regarding a constitutional amendment, he said it would be better to address the issue gradually starting with stipulating the spirit of the May 18 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising in the preamble.
