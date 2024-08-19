[News Today] K-SPEECH CONTEST IN LAOS
[LEAD]
We're all very much aware of K-POP, K-Food, K-Beauty. But what about K-Speech? Global representatives recently competed in a Korean-style oratory in the Korean language. The contest unfolded in Laos, and we bring you details from the site.
[REPORT]
Representing East Timor
Join us in the world of learning Korean. Change your thoughts and reality!
A powerful voice and distinctive hand gestures.
These are typical features at a Korean speech contest for foreigners.
Team 'Toward the Future'/ Representing Laos
The future of Laos depends on us, the young people.
The topic most contestants talked about was Korean culture.
Team ‘Choco Pie’/ Representing Vietnam
Koreans are most surprised by seeing Choco Pies on ancestral altars in
Vietnamese homes.
Their Korean proficiency may be a bit wanting, but they're determined to understand Korean culture.
Representing France
It's important to understand culture and history when learning a language.
Representing Cambodia
Watching Korean movies or dramas is a great way to learn Korean.
Audience reaction is a must in the process of persuasion.
Representing Ethiopia
Ethiopia's unique calendar means you can be 7-8 years younger when you visit.
Young contestants from Korea sang their story.
Team 'Queen Sejong'/ Representing South Korea
Are good grades all that counts?
Representatives from some 20 countries who had passed the preliminary rounds showed off their Korean speech skills in Laos.
