[News Today] K-SPEECH CONTEST IN LAOS

입력 2024.08.19 (15:45) 수정 2024.08.19 (15:45)

[LEAD]
We're all very much aware of K-POP, K-Food, K-Beauty. But what about K-Speech? Global representatives recently competed in a Korean-style oratory in the Korean language. The contest unfolded in Laos, and we bring you details from the site.

[REPORT]
Representing East Timor
Join us in the world of learning Korean. Change your thoughts and reality!

A powerful voice and distinctive hand gestures.

These are typical features at a Korean speech contest for foreigners.

Team 'Toward the Future'/ Representing Laos
The future of Laos depends on us, the young people.

The topic most contestants talked about was Korean culture.

Team ‘Choco Pie’/ Representing Vietnam
Koreans are most surprised by seeing Choco Pies on ancestral altars in
Vietnamese homes.

Their Korean proficiency may be a bit wanting, but they're determined to understand Korean culture.

Representing France
It's important to understand culture and history when learning a language.

Representing Cambodia
Watching Korean movies or dramas is a great way to learn Korean.

Audience reaction is a must in the process of persuasion.

Representing Ethiopia
Ethiopia's unique calendar means you can be 7-8 years younger when you visit.

Young contestants from Korea sang their story.

Team 'Queen Sejong'/ Representing South Korea
Are good grades all that counts?

Representatives from some 20 countries who had passed the preliminary rounds showed off their Korean speech skills in Laos.

