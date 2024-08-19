[News Today] K-SPEECH CONTEST IN LAOS

[LEAD]

We're all very much aware of K-POP, K-Food, K-Beauty. But what about K-Speech? Global representatives recently competed in a Korean-style oratory in the Korean language. The contest unfolded in Laos, and we bring you details from the site.



[REPORT]

Representing East Timor

Join us in the world of learning Korean. Change your thoughts and reality!



A powerful voice and distinctive hand gestures.



These are typical features at a Korean speech contest for foreigners.



Team 'Toward the Future'/ Representing Laos

The future of Laos depends on us, the young people.



The topic most contestants talked about was Korean culture.



Team ‘Choco Pie’/ Representing Vietnam

Koreans are most surprised by seeing Choco Pies on ancestral altars in

Vietnamese homes.



Their Korean proficiency may be a bit wanting, but they're determined to understand Korean culture.



Representing France

It's important to understand culture and history when learning a language.



Representing Cambodia

Watching Korean movies or dramas is a great way to learn Korean.



Audience reaction is a must in the process of persuasion.



Representing Ethiopia

Ethiopia's unique calendar means you can be 7-8 years younger when you visit.



Young contestants from Korea sang their story.



Team 'Queen Sejong'/ Representing South Korea

Are good grades all that counts?



Representatives from some 20 countries who had passed the preliminary rounds showed off their Korean speech skills in Laos.