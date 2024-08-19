[News Today] TYPHOON JONGDARI TO HIT KOREA

Formed in the waters southwest of Okinawa, Japan, a typhoon code-named Jongdari is predicted to move north to the West Sea. It is forecast to pass the waters west of Jeju Island Tuesday night. The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the tropical storm will reach Hueksando Island by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, continuing its move to the sea west of the Korean Peninsula. Under the influence of the typhoon, the nation's southern coastal region and Jeju Island will receive downpours of 30 millimeters per hour between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.