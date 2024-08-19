[News Today] ACTOR’S BODYGUARDS BOOKED

[LEAD]

Security staff involved in the excessive protection of actor Byeon Woo-seok at Incheon International Airport face criminal charges. The airport police have booked the head of the security firm and three guards, citing actions that exceeded legal security boundaries.



[REPORT]

Security company staff involved in the controversy over excessive protection of actor Byeon Woo-seok have been booked on criminal charges.



The Incheon International Airport Police Corps announced that the head of the private security firm and three of its security guards were booked without detention.



They are accused of flashing lights at passengers, blocking the airport gates, and checking some passengers' tickets



while guarding the actor as he was departing from Incheon Airport last month. Their actions sparked the so-called 'emperor's guards' controversy.



Police said their actions went beyond the scope of lawful security duties.



The police are also considering whether to apply additional charges, such as 'coercion' or 'obstruction of business,' following an investigation.