[News Today] PPP-DP CHIEFS TO MEET SUNDAY

[LEAD]

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to a leadership meeting on the 25th. Amid sharp disputes over the 'Marine Corps Special Counsel Act.' and presidential impeachment hearings, this dialogue could break the political deadlock. Keen interest surrounds the potential outcomes of this critical meeting.



[REPORT]

Rival party leaders have agreed to sit down for talks at 3 p.m. Sunday at the National Assembly.



Lee Jae-myung who successfully won his second term as main opposition Democratic Party leader proposed the talks, to which ruling People Power Party chairman Han Dong-hoon responded right away, and the date was set in just one day.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party(Aug. 18)

I propose talks with PPP chair Han Dong-hoon. Let's candidly discuss urgent

pending issues.



Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party

I welcome that very much. I hope to produce many results.



The agenda is not set but a wide range of topics are expected to be discussed including disputed sticking points such as the marine death probe as well as general policy measures concerning financial investment income tax, comprehensive real estate tax and inheritance tax issues.



Meanwhile rival parties continue to feud over the idea of a special counsel chosen by a third party to probe the death of a marine last year, which was proposed by the PPP chair.



Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party

There are calls the probe should expand to include fabricated tip-offs and so on.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party

I don't understand. Adding such conditions often means not doing it at all.



The DP-proposed cash handout of 250-thousand won(USD 188) to all citizens also remains contentious. However both sides agree the Sunday meeting won't fall apart in the process of negotiating the talks' agenda.



Regarding a one-on-one with President Yoon Suk Yeol formally requested by the opposition leader, a top office official said that nothing has been decided.



The office noted the senior presidential secretary for political affairs reached out several times to deliver Yoon's congratulatory orchid flower gift to Lee Jae-myung but it received no response.



The Democratic Party said it had no conversation whatsoever regarding the orchid and expressed strong regret over the reported statement, as the two sides offer differing accounts.