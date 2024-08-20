News Today

[News Today] PPP-DP CHIEFS TO MEET SUNDAY

입력 2024.08.20 (15:50) 수정 2024.08.20 (15:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to a leadership meeting on the 25th. Amid sharp disputes over the 'Marine Corps Special Counsel Act.' and presidential impeachment hearings, this dialogue could break the political deadlock. Keen interest surrounds the potential outcomes of this critical meeting.

[REPORT]
Rival party leaders have agreed to sit down for talks at 3 p.m. Sunday at the National Assembly.

Lee Jae-myung who successfully won his second term as main opposition Democratic Party leader proposed the talks, to which ruling People Power Party chairman Han Dong-hoon responded right away, and the date was set in just one day.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party(Aug. 18)
I propose talks with PPP chair Han Dong-hoon. Let's candidly discuss urgent
pending issues.

Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
I welcome that very much. I hope to produce many results.

The agenda is not set but a wide range of topics are expected to be discussed including disputed sticking points such as the marine death probe as well as general policy measures concerning financial investment income tax, comprehensive real estate tax and inheritance tax issues.

Meanwhile rival parties continue to feud over the idea of a special counsel chosen by a third party to probe the death of a marine last year, which was proposed by the PPP chair.

Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
There are calls the probe should expand to include fabricated tip-offs and so on.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
I don't understand. Adding such conditions often means not doing it at all.

The DP-proposed cash handout of 250-thousand won(USD 188) to all citizens also remains contentious. However both sides agree the Sunday meeting won't fall apart in the process of negotiating the talks' agenda.

Regarding a one-on-one with President Yoon Suk Yeol formally requested by the opposition leader, a top office official said that nothing has been decided.

The office noted the senior presidential secretary for political affairs reached out several times to deliver Yoon's congratulatory orchid flower gift to Lee Jae-myung but it received no response.

The Democratic Party said it had no conversation whatsoever regarding the orchid and expressed strong regret over the reported statement, as the two sides offer differing accounts.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PPP-DP CHIEFS TO MEET SUNDAY
    • 입력 2024-08-20 15:50:33
    • 수정2024-08-20 15:51:08
    News Today

[LEAD]
The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to a leadership meeting on the 25th. Amid sharp disputes over the 'Marine Corps Special Counsel Act.' and presidential impeachment hearings, this dialogue could break the political deadlock. Keen interest surrounds the potential outcomes of this critical meeting.

[REPORT]
Rival party leaders have agreed to sit down for talks at 3 p.m. Sunday at the National Assembly.

Lee Jae-myung who successfully won his second term as main opposition Democratic Party leader proposed the talks, to which ruling People Power Party chairman Han Dong-hoon responded right away, and the date was set in just one day.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party(Aug. 18)
I propose talks with PPP chair Han Dong-hoon. Let's candidly discuss urgent
pending issues.

Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
I welcome that very much. I hope to produce many results.

The agenda is not set but a wide range of topics are expected to be discussed including disputed sticking points such as the marine death probe as well as general policy measures concerning financial investment income tax, comprehensive real estate tax and inheritance tax issues.

Meanwhile rival parties continue to feud over the idea of a special counsel chosen by a third party to probe the death of a marine last year, which was proposed by the PPP chair.

Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
There are calls the probe should expand to include fabricated tip-offs and so on.

Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party
I don't understand. Adding such conditions often means not doing it at all.

The DP-proposed cash handout of 250-thousand won(USD 188) to all citizens also remains contentious. However both sides agree the Sunday meeting won't fall apart in the process of negotiating the talks' agenda.

Regarding a one-on-one with President Yoon Suk Yeol formally requested by the opposition leader, a top office official said that nothing has been decided.

The office noted the senior presidential secretary for political affairs reached out several times to deliver Yoon's congratulatory orchid flower gift to Lee Jae-myung but it received no response.

The Democratic Party said it had no conversation whatsoever regarding the orchid and expressed strong regret over the reported statement, as the two sides offer differing accounts.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

태풍 오후 6시쯤 제주 최근접…이 시각 서귀포

태풍 오후 6시쯤 제주 최근접…이 시각 서귀포
태풍 ‘종다리’ 서해로 북상…<br>곳곳 집중호우 예상

태풍 ‘종다리’ 서해로 북상…곳곳 집중호우 예상
‘백중사리’에 태풍 겹쳐…<br>인천 소래포구 등 침수 주의

‘백중사리’에 태풍 겹쳐…인천 소래포구 등 침수 주의
대법원장, 신임 헌법재판관에 김복형 서울고법 부장판사 지명

대법원장, 신임 헌법재판관에 김복형 서울고법 부장판사 지명
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.