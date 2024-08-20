[News Today] CHINESE TOURISTS’ HOT PICKS

[LEAD]

The number of Chinese tourists coming to Korea is on the rise. Their travel and shopping habits have evolved beyond the typical tours of duty-free shops and rides on large buses. Surprisingly, KBS's analysis of card sales data reveals a significant uptick in spending by these tourists in Seoul's Jongno-gu District, where large retailers are rare.



[REPORT]

From gimbap to traditional pancakes bindaetteok, Gwangjang Market is widely known for a variety of food.



Foreign tourists can easily be spotted at stalls and in lines in front of twisted doughnut stores.



Christine/ Chinese tourist

The market is big, everyone is welcoming, and I enjoyed the fish cake soup.



An analysis of spending by Chinese tourists conducted by KBS and BC Card shows that credit card sales in Seoul's Jongno-gu District, where Gwangjang Market is located, have surged 345% on-year.



It's far above the national average of 83% and the largest increase in Seoul.



The secret to the popularity of the district among tourists lies in promotional efforts.



Chinese tourists now tend to visit Korea in small groups rather than through package tours, and many of them are young.



More and more of them find travel information on social media or YouTube, where Gwangjang Market is introduced widely.



Christine/ Chinese tourist

This place is very popular in China. I wanted to visit a Korean market in particular.



Market vendors were quick to respond.



Some shops have introduced QR code menus available in multiple languages and simple payment services specifically targeting Chinese tourists.



Kim Jung-seop / Vendor, Gwangjang Market

Foreigners don't carry much cash these days. That's why we use QR codes

and Alipay.



The variety of experiences available is also considered a strength of Jongno-gu District.



Pharmacies located in the area are popular tourist destinations because of affordable health supplements.



Bukchon Hanok Village and Samcheong-dong street are also popular places.



However, some tourists point out the lack of information.



Christine/ Chinese tourist

It was inconvenient not knowing where and what to eat.



Small street stalls still prefer payments in cash. This is something the central and local governments need to inspect.



Tourism in Korea posted the largest deficit in six years in the first half of 2024.

Quickly addressing tourists' interests and needs is being cited as ways to reducing this deficit.