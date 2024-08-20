News Today

[News Today] CHINESE TOURISTS’ HOT PICKS

입력 2024.08.20 (15:56) 수정 2024.08.20 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The number of Chinese tourists coming to Korea is on the rise. Their travel and shopping habits have evolved beyond the typical tours of duty-free shops and rides on large buses. Surprisingly, KBS's analysis of card sales data reveals a significant uptick in spending by these tourists in Seoul's Jongno-gu District, where large retailers are rare.

[REPORT]
From gimbap to traditional pancakes bindaetteok, Gwangjang Market is widely known for a variety of food.

Foreign tourists can easily be spotted at stalls and in lines in front of twisted doughnut stores.

Christine/ Chinese tourist
The market is big, everyone is welcoming, and I enjoyed the fish cake soup.

An analysis of spending by Chinese tourists conducted by KBS and BC Card shows that credit card sales in Seoul's Jongno-gu District, where Gwangjang Market is located, have surged 345% on-year.

It's far above the national average of 83% and the largest increase in Seoul.

The secret to the popularity of the district among tourists lies in promotional efforts.

Chinese tourists now tend to visit Korea in small groups rather than through package tours, and many of them are young.

More and more of them find travel information on social media or YouTube, where Gwangjang Market is introduced widely.

Christine/ Chinese tourist
This place is very popular in China. I wanted to visit a Korean market in particular.

Market vendors were quick to respond.

Some shops have introduced QR code menus available in multiple languages and simple payment services specifically targeting Chinese tourists.

Kim Jung-seop / Vendor, Gwangjang Market
Foreigners don't carry much cash these days. That's why we use QR codes
and Alipay.

The variety of experiences available is also considered a strength of Jongno-gu District.

Pharmacies located in the area are popular tourist destinations because of affordable health supplements.

Bukchon Hanok Village and Samcheong-dong street are also popular places.

However, some tourists point out the lack of information.

Christine/ Chinese tourist
It was inconvenient not knowing where and what to eat.

Small street stalls still prefer payments in cash. This is something the central and local governments need to inspect.

Tourism in Korea posted the largest deficit in six years in the first half of 2024.
Quickly addressing tourists' interests and needs is being cited as ways to reducing this deficit.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] CHINESE TOURISTS’ HOT PICKS
    • 입력 2024-08-20 15:56:25
    • 수정2024-08-20 15:56:39
    News Today

[LEAD]
The number of Chinese tourists coming to Korea is on the rise. Their travel and shopping habits have evolved beyond the typical tours of duty-free shops and rides on large buses. Surprisingly, KBS's analysis of card sales data reveals a significant uptick in spending by these tourists in Seoul's Jongno-gu District, where large retailers are rare.

[REPORT]
From gimbap to traditional pancakes bindaetteok, Gwangjang Market is widely known for a variety of food.

Foreign tourists can easily be spotted at stalls and in lines in front of twisted doughnut stores.

Christine/ Chinese tourist
The market is big, everyone is welcoming, and I enjoyed the fish cake soup.

An analysis of spending by Chinese tourists conducted by KBS and BC Card shows that credit card sales in Seoul's Jongno-gu District, where Gwangjang Market is located, have surged 345% on-year.

It's far above the national average of 83% and the largest increase in Seoul.

The secret to the popularity of the district among tourists lies in promotional efforts.

Chinese tourists now tend to visit Korea in small groups rather than through package tours, and many of them are young.

More and more of them find travel information on social media or YouTube, where Gwangjang Market is introduced widely.

Christine/ Chinese tourist
This place is very popular in China. I wanted to visit a Korean market in particular.

Market vendors were quick to respond.

Some shops have introduced QR code menus available in multiple languages and simple payment services specifically targeting Chinese tourists.

Kim Jung-seop / Vendor, Gwangjang Market
Foreigners don't carry much cash these days. That's why we use QR codes
and Alipay.

The variety of experiences available is also considered a strength of Jongno-gu District.

Pharmacies located in the area are popular tourist destinations because of affordable health supplements.

Bukchon Hanok Village and Samcheong-dong street are also popular places.

However, some tourists point out the lack of information.

Christine/ Chinese tourist
It was inconvenient not knowing where and what to eat.

Small street stalls still prefer payments in cash. This is something the central and local governments need to inspect.

Tourism in Korea posted the largest deficit in six years in the first half of 2024.
Quickly addressing tourists' interests and needs is being cited as ways to reducing this deficit.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

태풍 오후 6시쯤 제주 최근접…이 시각 서귀포

태풍 오후 6시쯤 제주 최근접…이 시각 서귀포
태풍 ‘종다리’ 서해로 북상…<br>곳곳 집중호우 예상

태풍 ‘종다리’ 서해로 북상…곳곳 집중호우 예상
‘백중사리’에 태풍 겹쳐…<br>인천 소래포구 등 침수 주의

‘백중사리’에 태풍 겹쳐…인천 소래포구 등 침수 주의
대법원장, 신임 헌법재판관에 김복형 서울고법 부장판사 지명

대법원장, 신임 헌법재판관에 김복형 서울고법 부장판사 지명
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.