[News Today] COVID RISE AS SCHOOLS START

입력 2024.08.20 (15:58)

[LEAD]
Amid the scorching heat, we're seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Schools across the nation have started the second semester this week, sparking fears of faster virus spread. Education authorities are now ramping up prevention efforts. We have the details.

[REPORT]
On the first day of the new fall semester, students arrive at school wearing face masks, despite the heat.
Some parents are seen giving masks to their children.

Parent /
I put masks in their bags, telling them to wear it if there are classmates
coughing severely.

With the start of the new semester, parents are concerned their children may take off masks due to the hot weather.

Hong Mi-kyung/ Parent
Some parents might send kids if they don't have a fever, so I'm worried students may get infected.

Some 850 children and teenagers have been hospitalized for COVID-19 this year.
Seventeen percent of them were hospitalized in the past three weeks.

Education authorities have urgently distributed infection prevention guidelines in preparation for the new semester.

They recommend that students with a fever or a cough do not come to school.

Their attendance will be counted with the submission of a medical record or doctor's note.

Schools are also busy undergoing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Lee Geun-oh/ Principal, Baekseok Elementary School
Before the semester, we disinfected the school and are strictly enforcing hygiene and ventilation.

However, the COVID-19 alert is at the lowest level and patients are only recommended to self-isolate, posing risks of spread in classrooms.

Prof. Cheon Eun-mi/ Ewha Womans Univ. Mokdong Hospital
It would be helpful if the gov't issued a strong recommendation, close to mandatory, for at least 3-5 days of isolation.

With the national college entrance exam about 80 days away, concerns are growing among test takers.

The education ministry says it will discuss additional measures with related agencies after monitoring the situation.

