[News Today] RAPPER SAN E BOOKED FOR ASSAULT
[LEAD]
We turn to entertainment news. Renowned rapper San E has been booked by the police on charges of special violence. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Rapper San E, who famously performed this song has been accused of physical assault.
According to the Mapo Police Station,
on the evening of July 28th, he attacked a passerby with a mobile phone, telling the person to walk a bicycle properly.
The police pressed charges of special violence against the rapper, noting the use of an object.
His father who was also present at the scene was booked for engaging in the incident.
But the police believe that it was a case of a two-way assault between the pedestrian and San E's side.
The passer-by reportedly sustained an injury near the eye area and damage to the teeth.
The rapper issued an apology Monday night, saying that he will meet the victim in person and ask for forgiveness.
- 입력 2024-08-20 15:59:39
- 수정2024-08-20 15:59:51
