[News Today] N.KOREAN SOLDIER DEFECTS ON FOOT

입력 2024-08-21 15:47:43 수정 2024-08-21 15:48:00 News Today





[LEAD]

Early yesterday, a North Korean soldier crossed the Military Demarcation Line to defect. He came from the eastern front, an area noted for increased wasteland work and mine planting. This is also the location where South Korean loudspeaker broadcasts are currently ongoing.



[REPORT]

A North Korean soldier crossed the Military Demarcation Line in Goseong, Gangwondo Province early Tuesday, expressing an intent to defect.



This comes 12 days after a North Korean resident defected to the South by crossing the neutral zone of the Hangang River estuary on August 8.



The soldier is known to have walked across the MDL area overseen by the South Korean army's 22nd Division.



Wearing military uniform, the soldier is reportedly a staff sergeant.



This area is home to the former inter-Korean Donghae line road and the defector is said to have walked down a narrow path nearby.



Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it tracked and monitored the soldier from north of the MDL using recon assets and took the individual into custody in accordance with set guidance operation.



In this area, the North Korean military has been removing vegetation, laying mines and building anti-tank barriers since around April.



Recent satellite imagery shows the barriers have been extended by several hundred meters compared to two months ago.



There are also traces of repairs made here and there.



Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy

Given traces of digging and soil mounds detected along the barriers, it appears

repair work is underway following flood damage.



The JCS which has been following developments said that North Korean troops toiling in the heatwave near the demilitarized zone are falling ill from the scorching weather and several mine explosions have also caused multiple casualties.



Lee Ho-ryong / Korea Institute for Defense Analyses

North Korean troops are also mobilized for flood damage

recovery as they handle heavy workloads in all front and rear areas.



Relevant authorities are investigating details of the latest defection including the overland crossing. Meanwhile, no particular movement by the North Korean military has been noted to date.