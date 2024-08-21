[News Today] SUDDEN DOWNPOUR IN BUSAN, ULSAN
[LEAD]
Typhoon Jongdari, the 9th typhoon of the year, swept through, unleashing heavy rains on Busan and Ulsan yesterday. Rains exceeded 100mm, in the Onsan Industrial Complex, particularly during the morning commute, causing extensive damage.
[REPORT]
Rainwater flows like a river along the six-lane road.
Vehicles are stranded in the water with their emergency lights blinking helplessly.
Water level rose up to the car roofs in a flash, but fortunately the drivers all escaped to safety and no casualties were reported.
Worker at Onsan Industrial Complex/
I worked at the complex for about 17 years but have never seen a rainstorm
wash away vehicles like this.
The sudden downpour left fifteen vehicles flooded near the Onsan Industrial Complex alone.
In Ulju-gun County, a resident who was trapped inside a flooded home was rescued.
-----------------------
Firefighters rescue a man in his sixties stranded in a river by lifting him up to the bridge.
The man was sleeping on a rock mound under the bridge when a sudden storm dumped 20 millimeters of rain per hour.
The average precipitation measured at official monitoring points in Busan and Ulsan on Tuesday was only around 50 millimeters...
but the amount of rainfall differed widely by region.
More than 140 millimeters of rain was recorded in the Onsan neighborhood of Ulsan.
Such heavy rain is caused by the typhoon moving northward.
Lim Sae-sol/ Ulsan Weather Station
The typhoon caused drastic changes in the air pressure system and created a low pressure trough, which produced a lot of rain over a narrow area.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said that atmospheric instability is causing frequent torrential rains and advised people to stay away from the rivers during a storm.
