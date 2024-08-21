[News Today] SHOOTER KIM YE-JI GETS SPOTLIGHT

Pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, a 'World Star' born from the Paris Olympics, is competing in her first domestic event since the Games. She went viral with her charismatic shooting pose that made her almost look like an assassin. Besides her athletic career, she's eyeing photo shoots for high-end brands and considering film and drama roles. What's driving her new ventures? We met her in person.



Pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji rose to stardom at the Paris Olympics for her charisma and charm that make her look like an assassin from an action movie.



After her return to Korea, she displays the same demeanour.



The stuffed elephant on her waist and the ice-cold look on her face - nothing has changed.



The only thing that has changed is her popularity.



Fans from across the country flocked to the competition venue in Naju, Jeollanam-do Province, to see her.



I heard you worried a lot about me. I'm fine now. I'll show you.



Kim failed to qualify for the 25-meter women's final at the Olympics because she missed the timing of one of her shots.

But this time around she set a record at the domestic competition by scoring 590 points.



My skills have improved enough to set a record. I guess it means I tried my best.



Kim has stolen the spotlight with her distinct personality and confidence.



She signed a contract with a casting agency recently, and is set to have a photo shoot for a famous fashion brand soon.



They say I am charismatic and have charm. I must be a charming person.



Kim used to say she would focus solely on her athletic career, There is only one reason that made her change her mind.



She is determined to do her best to promote shooting amid its high popularity following her stellar performance in the Olympics.



I hope my activities will help the public remember shooting for a long time and make it as popular as other sports.