[News Today] KBS CHUSEOK SHOW ON ‘JYP’

[LEAD]

"Veteran 2", invited to the Cannes Film Festival in May, will hit theaters this Chuseok holiday. The sequel, featuring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in, is garnering great attention. In other news, singer Park Jin-young stars in this year’s major KBS holiday special. Here's more.



[REPORT]

Veteran detective Seo Do-cheol who doggedly goes after the bad guys will be back in theaters this Chuseok holiday.



His partner this time is actor Jung Hae-in who is playing the team's youngest detective.



Jung Hae-in / Role of Park Sun-woo

I had peace of mind knowing that all the details were worked out before shooting.

There were many well choreographed and precise action scenes.



The film has been critically and commercially acclaimed, having been officially invited to the Cannes Film Festival.



Hwang Jung-min / Role of Seo Do-cheol

I hope to revive this role to perfection and leave a lasting impression on the audience who returned as fans.



At every major Korean holiday, KBS broadcasts a special program and this year, singer Park Jin-young, who marks the 30th anniversary of his debut, has been selected as the centerpiece.



The show titled 'The Ddanddara JYP' will cover the entirety of Park's 30 year career including all his hit songs.



A star-studded guest lineup includes singers Rain, GOD, Wonder Girls, 2PM, Twice and Stray Kids: all K-pop stars produced by the music mogul.

K-pop girl group IVE is reaching out to the global stage.



After performing at Summer Sonic 2024, the largest music gala in Japan, last weekend the band's encore concert at Tokyo Dome next month is also sold out.



Only the finale remains in IVE's first world tour as it also gets ready to drop a new mini album in Japan titled 'Alive' on August 28.