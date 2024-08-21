[News Today] SEVENTEEN’S U.S. TOUR SELLING OUT

[LEAD]

We continue with K-POP news. Group Seventeen is on fire with their concert tour in the United States receiving great responses.



[REPORT]

K-pop boy band Seventeen have a major concert tour scheduled at home and abroad this fall.



Especially in the U.S., they will visit five major cities with tickets for the each concert selling out fast.



According to their management agency, ticket reservations opened for each city starting with Rosemont, where a concert is due in October.



And so far, 9 out of the total 10 concerts scheduled have sold out.



Seventeen last toured the U.S. in 2022 and local fans' expectations are reportedly running high.



Earlier, the band added one more concert to their LA tour, originally planned for just one performance.



Seventeen's upcoming tour will kick off in Korea on October 12 and continue on to the U.S. and Japan.