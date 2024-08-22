[News Today] YOON VISITS GROUND COMMAND

입력 2024-08-22 16:01:30 수정 2024-08-22 16:25:12 News Today





[LEAD]

Amid the ongoing joint Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise with the U.S., President Yoon Suk Yeol made a visit to the Ground Operations Command, becoming the first commander in chief to do so. He stressed to North Korea that "aggression means demise", and called for unwavering readiness.



[REPORT]

The military's Ground Operations Command oversees all army forces deployed in frontline areas.



President Yoon Suk Yeol became the first commander in chief to ever visit this command where he stressed that North Korea's miscalculated provocations can only be prevented through a strong security posture.



Marking the third day of the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise with the U.S., Yoon encouraged Korean and U.S. troops and underscored the importance of joint defense readiness.



Let's go together. Go! Go! Go!



Yoon particularly emphasized that North Korea, which seeks a communist-led unification, must be made aware that invading the South means its own demise.



He also called for overwhelming fire power to subdue the North's long range artillery and missile threats in the early stages.



Yoon Suk Yeol / President

Peace comes only when we prepare against war. There is no such thing as free peace.



President Yoon also urged boosting state capabilities to counter complex provocations waged by the North such as cyber attacks. Regarding this aspect, a cyber crisis response training held this year saw the first participation of the civilian sector.



Earlier, Yoon met with elders in the diplomatic circle including former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon and discussed the administration's new unification doctrine.



The top office said that during this meeting, the president asked for the elders' efforts in cementing the foundation of liberal democracy and facilitating international support and cooperation.