[News Today] NK IMPORT FACILITY DOWNSIZE
[LEAD]
North Korea has begun demolishing parts of Uiju Airfield, heavily damaged by floods in the Amnokkang River basin. This site, repurposed as a quarantine facility for Chinese imports during the COVID-19 pandemic, was captured in recent satellite images. The demolition has sparked a range of interpretations.
[REPORT]
Uiju Airfield is located in Sinuiju in North Korea's Pyeonganbukdo Province which suffered heavy flood damage late last month.
The airfield mainly served for the military but since the pandemic, it has been used as a quarantine facility where supplies brought in from China are stored in warehouses.
On August 12, satellite imagery captured completed or ongoing demolition of at least eight auxiliary buildings near a large warehouse. These structures stood intact up until four days prior.
Then on the 18th, a warehouse unit was also seen almost demolished and another storehouse had its roof nearly torn off. The surrounding areas also appear vacant.
Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy
It's odd that dozens of imported cargo that used to lie here are all gone. It's possible they were swept away in last month's downpours.
Early this year, two warehouse buildings were also dismantled and rebuilt after 2 to 3 months.
There has been various interpretation regarding the development, such as downsizing or restructuring of the quarantine facility.
Another major demolition work is now detected again. Some pundits say it could be related to decreasing imports amid worsening North Korea-China relations.
In fact, trade between the two sides has been declining for the third month since April.
Cho Han-bum / Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification
With COVID restrictions lifted, the airfield may be returning to military use, or it may be related to falling trade with China or expanding trade with Russia.
It's yet unclear whether the quarantine function is being downscaled or the facility is being restored to military use due to dwindling trade volume.
Whatever the case, the future role of the Uiju Airfield, post-flood damage recovery, draws keen attention as the site is of high strategic value situated near the border with China.
