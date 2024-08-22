[News Today] VIOLENT RAGE AGAINST STRANGER
[LEAD]
A man in his twenties has been detained after he followed a woman he randomly saw on the street to her apartment. He then violently assaulted her inside the elevator. During the police interrogation, the suspect stated he committed the act out of dissatisfaction with reality.
[REPORT]
A man follows a woman in her 40s into an apartment building.
As they get on the elevator and the door shuts, the man suddenly takes out a baseball bat and swings it against the woman.
The violence continues until the elevator door opens on the 4th floor.
The woman called the police and the man was arrested at the scene. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries to her head and arms.
The suspect, the man in his 20s, had no acquaintance with this woman.
As he wandered around stores near a subway station, he spotted the victim and followed her for about 300 meters.
Police believe the man was looking for a target and is investigating whether the crime was premeditated.
The man told the police that he was discontent with life. A possible history of mental illness is also being looked into.
Police apprehended the man on charges of attempted murder and will analyze phone records to determine the motive of the crime.
