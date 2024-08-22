News Today

[News Today] ‘INFLUENCER’ WINNER DENIED PRIZE

입력 2024.08.22 (16:20) 수정 2024.08.22 (16:20)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Seventy-seven influencers gathered for Netflix's reality show "The Influencer", where influencers compete for a substantial prize. The expected winner, popular YouTuber Oking, was disqualified for leaking final results before the show ended, forfeiting the 300 million won prize.

[REPORT]
77 influencers are gathered here.

The winner of Netflix' competition show "The Influencer" has been disqualified and will not be paid the promised 300 million won or some 225,000 U.S. dollars in prize money.

"The Influencer" is a reality survival show featuring influencers like YouTuberss and TikTokers who compete to prove their value and win prize money.

However, even before the airing of the last episode, rumors were spreading online that popular YouTuber Oking would be the winner.

Oking reportedly told an acquaintance about his victory. He leaked the final result of the program before its official release.

Therefore, Netflix decided not to award the prize to Oking, saying that he breached the confidentiality obligation stipulated in the contract.

The streaming platform stressed that this obligation is a crucial promise made between the production staff and participants who wish for the success of the show.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ‘INFLUENCER’ WINNER DENIED PRIZE
    • 입력 2024-08-22 16:20:27
    • 수정2024-08-22 16:20:44
    News Today
[LEAD]
Seventy-seven influencers gathered for Netflix's reality show "The Influencer", where influencers compete for a substantial prize. The expected winner, popular YouTuber Oking, was disqualified for leaking final results before the show ended, forfeiting the 300 million won prize.

[REPORT]
77 influencers are gathered here.

The winner of Netflix' competition show "The Influencer" has been disqualified and will not be paid the promised 300 million won or some 225,000 U.S. dollars in prize money.

"The Influencer" is a reality survival show featuring influencers like YouTuberss and TikTokers who compete to prove their value and win prize money.

However, even before the airing of the last episode, rumors were spreading online that popular YouTuber Oking would be the winner.

Oking reportedly told an acquaintance about his victory. He leaked the final result of the program before its official release.

Therefore, Netflix decided not to award the prize to Oking, saying that he breached the confidentiality obligation stipulated in the contract.

The streaming platform stressed that this obligation is a crucial promise made between the production staff and participants who wish for the success of the show.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원 “최태원 동거인 김희영, 노소영에 위자료<br> 20억 원 지급”

법원 “최태원 동거인 김희영, 노소영에 위자료 20억 원 지급”
정부, 의료사고 대비 ‘환자 대변인’ 신설…의사 형사처벌 특례 추진

정부, 의료사고 대비 ‘환자 대변인’ 신설…의사 형사처벌 특례 추진
뉴질랜드서 한국 스키팀 3명<br> 교통사고로 숨져

뉴질랜드서 한국 스키팀 3명 교통사고로 숨져
‘수도권 식수원’ 팔당호 6년만 조류경보 ‘관심’ 발령

‘수도권 식수원’ 팔당호 6년만 조류경보 ‘관심’ 발령
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.