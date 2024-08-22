[News Today] ‘INFLUENCER’ WINNER DENIED PRIZE

[LEAD]

Seventy-seven influencers gathered for Netflix's reality show "The Influencer", where influencers compete for a substantial prize. The expected winner, popular YouTuber Oking, was disqualified for leaking final results before the show ended, forfeiting the 300 million won prize.



[REPORT]

77 influencers are gathered here.



The winner of Netflix' competition show "The Influencer" has been disqualified and will not be paid the promised 300 million won or some 225,000 U.S. dollars in prize money.



"The Influencer" is a reality survival show featuring influencers like YouTuberss and TikTokers who compete to prove their value and win prize money.



However, even before the airing of the last episode, rumors were spreading online that popular YouTuber Oking would be the winner.



Oking reportedly told an acquaintance about his victory. He leaked the final result of the program before its official release.



Therefore, Netflix decided not to award the prize to Oking, saying that he breached the confidentiality obligation stipulated in the contract.



The streaming platform stressed that this obligation is a crucial promise made between the production staff and participants who wish for the success of the show.