News Today

[News Today] TANGHULU POPULARITY WANES

입력 2024.08.22 (16:37) 수정 2024.08.22 (16:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Tanghulu. It's a sugar-coated fruit snack that saw a huge popularity last year, at one point, you could see lines of people waiting for these little fruit sticks. But recently, its appeal has diminished, resulting in plummeting sales and increasing closures. Today, we look at the transient nature of such business trends.

[REPORT]
The sign shows this is a tanghulu store but only piles of blankets are sold there.

The tanghulu shop that opened here late last year closed after just six months. it's now temporarily occupied by a bed linen store.

Lee Yeon-su/ Seongnam resident
The store just disappeared one day. I used to have two tanghulu a week, but now I don't eat them at all.

The nationwide popularity of tanghulu, a popular Chinese-style candied fruit snack, fizzled out before long. Subsequently, there are fewer stores and declining sales now.

Together with commercial area analyzer Openub, KBS recently looked into a tanghulu franchise's credit card sales nationwide.

At the height of its popularity in July of 2023, the average sales per store rose to as high as 86 million won, roughly 64,500 U.S. dollars.

But the figure halved in just three months and plunged down to one-eighth of the peak number in less than a year.

With plummeting sales, the number of stores fell dramatically as well.

Owner of a Tanghulu franchise / (VOICE MODIFIED)
We used to sell more than KRW 100 mn (USD 75,000) a month. But now 6-7 of the tanghulu franchise stores closed down.

The black sugar bubble milk tea franchise which had enjoyed a boom earlier also saw its sales dive to one-ninth of its peak in just one year. The same went for a Taiwanese-style sandwich chain. This illustrates that these brands maintained brisk sales for merely a month or two.

Meanwhile, a dessert franchise immune to consumers' rapidly changing palates didn't see much difference in its number of stores and sales over several years.

Prof. Choi Chul/ Sookmyung Women's Univ.
Social media focuses people's attention on them. The stores may do well at first but franchisees would all suffer when the attention dies down.

These sales figures demonstrate that those who don't jump on the popularity bandwagon early to enjoy the short-lived boom would only end up losing money.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] TANGHULU POPULARITY WANES
    • 입력 2024-08-22 16:37:07
    • 수정2024-08-22 16:37:38
    News Today

[LEAD]
Tanghulu. It's a sugar-coated fruit snack that saw a huge popularity last year, at one point, you could see lines of people waiting for these little fruit sticks. But recently, its appeal has diminished, resulting in plummeting sales and increasing closures. Today, we look at the transient nature of such business trends.

[REPORT]
The sign shows this is a tanghulu store but only piles of blankets are sold there.

The tanghulu shop that opened here late last year closed after just six months. it's now temporarily occupied by a bed linen store.

Lee Yeon-su/ Seongnam resident
The store just disappeared one day. I used to have two tanghulu a week, but now I don't eat them at all.

The nationwide popularity of tanghulu, a popular Chinese-style candied fruit snack, fizzled out before long. Subsequently, there are fewer stores and declining sales now.

Together with commercial area analyzer Openub, KBS recently looked into a tanghulu franchise's credit card sales nationwide.

At the height of its popularity in July of 2023, the average sales per store rose to as high as 86 million won, roughly 64,500 U.S. dollars.

But the figure halved in just three months and plunged down to one-eighth of the peak number in less than a year.

With plummeting sales, the number of stores fell dramatically as well.

Owner of a Tanghulu franchise / (VOICE MODIFIED)
We used to sell more than KRW 100 mn (USD 75,000) a month. But now 6-7 of the tanghulu franchise stores closed down.

The black sugar bubble milk tea franchise which had enjoyed a boom earlier also saw its sales dive to one-ninth of its peak in just one year. The same went for a Taiwanese-style sandwich chain. This illustrates that these brands maintained brisk sales for merely a month or two.

Meanwhile, a dessert franchise immune to consumers' rapidly changing palates didn't see much difference in its number of stores and sales over several years.

Prof. Choi Chul/ Sookmyung Women's Univ.
Social media focuses people's attention on them. The stores may do well at first but franchisees would all suffer when the attention dies down.

These sales figures demonstrate that those who don't jump on the popularity bandwagon early to enjoy the short-lived boom would only end up losing money.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

중앙지검장, 검찰총장에 김 여사 고가가방 의혹 <br>‘무혐의’ 결과 보고

중앙지검장, 검찰총장에 김 여사 고가가방 의혹 ‘무혐의’ 결과 보고
한동훈-이재명 회담 생중계로?<br>…“오히려 좋은 일”·“보여 주기 쇼”

한동훈-이재명 회담 생중계로?…“오히려 좋은 일”·“보여 주기 쇼”
법원 “최태원·김희영, 노소영에 위자료 20억 원 배상…혼인 파탄 초래 인정”

법원 “최태원·김희영, 노소영에 위자료 20억 원 배상…혼인 파탄 초래 인정”
“코로나19 유행 빠르면 이번 주부터 주춤”…추석 ‘당직 병원’ 확대

“코로나19 유행 빠르면 이번 주부터 주춤”…추석 ‘당직 병원’ 확대
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.