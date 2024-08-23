News Today

[News Today] 7 KILLED IN BUCHEON HOTEL FIRE

입력 2024.08.23 (16:01) 수정 2024.08.23 (16:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A devastating fire occurred at a hotel in Bucheon, Gyeonggido Province overnight. Seven people died, and twelve were injured. Fire and police authorities are set to conduct a joint forensic investigation to determine the precise cause of the fire.

[REPORT]
Flames belch out from a hotel room window.

Firefighters spray water and manage to tame the blaze as windows now spew out black smoke.

Go Ha-neul / Witness
The smoke didn't abate and the smell worsened. So officials got to the point of breaking into the windows to save lives.

Guests who inhaled the smoke are brought out on stretchers while some make daring escapades, jumping from windows down to an air mattress laid out by fire authorities. Fire officials also break windows to get people still stuck in the building out, but to little avail.

Witness/
I saw 2-3 people carried out on stretchers. Two were unconscious and one person was awake.

The fire started at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

In 20 minutes of receiving the report, authorities started to put out the fire, issuing a level 2 response which calls for mobilizing resources from several fire stations in the vicinity.

The fire was brought under control after 3 hours but 7 people lost their lives and 12 others were injured.

Glass debris from broken windows scatter around the hotel and traces of the extinguishing effort lay bear in the hotel lobby.

The fire is believed to have started on the 8th floor, room 810 to be exact.

A guest initially staying in that room asked for a room change, citing a burning smell and so there was no one in 810 at the time of the fire.

Lee Sang-don / Bucheon Fire Station
I heard that a guest asked for a different room saying there was burning smell.

Police and fire officials are launching a joint investigation on Friday to determine the cause of the blaze.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 7 KILLED IN BUCHEON HOTEL FIRE
    • 입력 2024-08-23 16:01:00
    • 수정2024-08-23 16:01:27
    News Today

[LEAD]
A devastating fire occurred at a hotel in Bucheon, Gyeonggido Province overnight. Seven people died, and twelve were injured. Fire and police authorities are set to conduct a joint forensic investigation to determine the precise cause of the fire.

[REPORT]
Flames belch out from a hotel room window.

Firefighters spray water and manage to tame the blaze as windows now spew out black smoke.

Go Ha-neul / Witness
The smoke didn't abate and the smell worsened. So officials got to the point of breaking into the windows to save lives.

Guests who inhaled the smoke are brought out on stretchers while some make daring escapades, jumping from windows down to an air mattress laid out by fire authorities. Fire officials also break windows to get people still stuck in the building out, but to little avail.

Witness/
I saw 2-3 people carried out on stretchers. Two were unconscious and one person was awake.

The fire started at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

In 20 minutes of receiving the report, authorities started to put out the fire, issuing a level 2 response which calls for mobilizing resources from several fire stations in the vicinity.

The fire was brought under control after 3 hours but 7 people lost their lives and 12 others were injured.

Glass debris from broken windows scatter around the hotel and traces of the extinguishing effort lay bear in the hotel lobby.

The fire is believed to have started on the 8th floor, room 810 to be exact.

A guest initially staying in that room asked for a room change, citing a burning smell and so there was no one in 810 at the time of the fire.

Lee Sang-don / Bucheon Fire Station
I heard that a guest asked for a different room saying there was burning smell.

Police and fire officials are launching a joint investigation on Friday to determine the cause of the blaze.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

부천 호텔 화재 합동감식…“전기적 요인 유력”

부천 호텔 화재 합동감식…“전기적 요인 유력”
‘아리셀 화재’ 수사결과 발표…박순관 대표 영장 청구

‘아리셀 화재’ 수사결과 발표…박순관 대표 영장 청구
한국계 교토국제고 일본 고시엔 첫 우승 ‘기적’…한국어 교가 또 제창

한국계 교토국제고 일본 고시엔 첫 우승 ‘기적’…한국어 교가 또 제창
윤 대통령, 교토국제고 고시엔 우승에 “기적 같은 쾌거…한일 더욱 가까워지길”

윤 대통령, 교토국제고 고시엔 우승에 “기적 같은 쾌거…한일 더욱 가까워지길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.