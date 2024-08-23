[News Today] EFFECTS OF DP CHAIR’S QUARANTINE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has tested positive for COVID-19. With him self-isolating, the bipartisan meeting of party leaders, initially set for the 25th, has been postponed indefinitely. Despite this, both parties are actively engaged in operational consultations, but not necessarily, in peace.
[REPORT]
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
He decided to quarantine himself for 24 hours since symptoms began to improve, adhering to health authorities' recommendation. Subsequently, his Sunday meeting with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon was postponed.
Lee's trial dates were also put off.
As the trial on the violation of the Public Official Election Act was deferred, the final trial scheduled for September 6th and the verdict hearing expected in early October are also likely to be postponed.
The final trial on subornation of perjury slated for September 30th may also be delayed.
PPP leader Han Dong-hoon wished quick recovery for his counterpart but still pressured the opposition party on the meeting agendas. He wants to discuss putting off the implementation of the financial investment income tax so it doesn't kick in next year.
Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
They are in big trouble too. They should reconsider if they are not confident about the policy that could rock the entire capital market.
Both parties' chiefs of staff had already met for working-level talks. The DP demanded that they focus on agendas such as the special counsel bill to probe a marine's death rather than on live telecast of the meeting and other meeting formats.
Kim Woo-young/ DP Policy Coordination Office Director (Aug. 22, SBS Radio)
The special counsel bill should be tabled first and unite the lawmakers who support it. But they brought up the meeting formalities first.
Both parties said they would continue to hold working-level talks, but given the parliamentary schedule, the party leaders are more likely to meet in early September at the earliest.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] EFFECTS OF DP CHAIR’S QUARANTINE
-
- 입력 2024-08-23 16:02:37
- 수정2024-08-23 16:02:49
[LEAD]
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has tested positive for COVID-19. With him self-isolating, the bipartisan meeting of party leaders, initially set for the 25th, has been postponed indefinitely. Despite this, both parties are actively engaged in operational consultations, but not necessarily, in peace.
[REPORT]
Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
He decided to quarantine himself for 24 hours since symptoms began to improve, adhering to health authorities' recommendation. Subsequently, his Sunday meeting with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon was postponed.
Lee's trial dates were also put off.
As the trial on the violation of the Public Official Election Act was deferred, the final trial scheduled for September 6th and the verdict hearing expected in early October are also likely to be postponed.
The final trial on subornation of perjury slated for September 30th may also be delayed.
PPP leader Han Dong-hoon wished quick recovery for his counterpart but still pressured the opposition party on the meeting agendas. He wants to discuss putting off the implementation of the financial investment income tax so it doesn't kick in next year.
Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party
They are in big trouble too. They should reconsider if they are not confident about the policy that could rock the entire capital market.
Both parties' chiefs of staff had already met for working-level talks. The DP demanded that they focus on agendas such as the special counsel bill to probe a marine's death rather than on live telecast of the meeting and other meeting formats.
Kim Woo-young/ DP Policy Coordination Office Director (Aug. 22, SBS Radio)
The special counsel bill should be tabled first and unite the lawmakers who support it. But they brought up the meeting formalities first.
Both parties said they would continue to hold working-level talks, but given the parliamentary schedule, the party leaders are more likely to meet in early September at the earliest.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.