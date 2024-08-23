[News Today] EFFECTS OF DP CHAIR’S QUARANTINE

입력 2024-08-23 16:02:37 수정 2024-08-23 16:02:49 News Today





[LEAD]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has tested positive for COVID-19. With him self-isolating, the bipartisan meeting of party leaders, initially set for the 25th, has been postponed indefinitely. Despite this, both parties are actively engaged in operational consultations, but not necessarily, in peace.



[REPORT]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.



He decided to quarantine himself for 24 hours since symptoms began to improve, adhering to health authorities' recommendation. Subsequently, his Sunday meeting with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon was postponed.

Lee's trial dates were also put off.



As the trial on the violation of the Public Official Election Act was deferred, the final trial scheduled for September 6th and the verdict hearing expected in early October are also likely to be postponed.



The final trial on subornation of perjury slated for September 30th may also be delayed.



PPP leader Han Dong-hoon wished quick recovery for his counterpart but still pressured the opposition party on the meeting agendas. He wants to discuss putting off the implementation of the financial investment income tax so it doesn't kick in next year.



Han Dong-hoon / Chair, People Power Party

They are in big trouble too. They should reconsider if they are not confident about the policy that could rock the entire capital market.



Both parties' chiefs of staff had already met for working-level talks. The DP demanded that they focus on agendas such as the special counsel bill to probe a marine's death rather than on live telecast of the meeting and other meeting formats.



Kim Woo-young/ DP Policy Coordination Office Director (Aug. 22, SBS Radio)

The special counsel bill should be tabled first and unite the lawmakers who support it. But they brought up the meeting formalities first.



Both parties said they would continue to hold working-level talks, but given the parliamentary schedule, the party leaders are more likely to meet in early September at the earliest.