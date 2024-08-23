News Today

[News Today] MUSINSA ACCUSED OF POWER ABUSE

입력 2024.08.23 (16:03) 수정 2024.08.23 (16:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Online and fashion apps have become go-to spots for shopping these days, with Musinsa leading the way. But, allegations have surfaced that they've been carrying out so-called 'abusive practices' against some vendors.

[REPORT]
Musinsa, the number-one mobile fashion platform in Korea.

With more than 8,000 brands, it is the site of choice among teenagers and those in their 20s and 30s. Last year, Musinsa's sales reached nearly one trillion won, or over 740 million dollars.

Some raised suspicions that Musinsa blocked some of the stores from entering rival platforms.

A contract signed between a fashion brand and Musinsa. It says the brand is permitted to sell its products on its own website and on Musinsa only.

If it wants to sell its products somewhere else, it must discuss the matter and reach an agreement in writing in advance.

If the brand sells its products on other online sites without Musinsa's permission, it will be tantamount to a breach of contract.

Fashion brands are also required to manage their prices and inventories in a way that benefits Musinsa. The situation is similar at another fashion brand that has done business with Musinsa for over five years now.

CEO of fashion brand on Musinsa/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It was like a leash to ensure exclusivity. We were trapped inside Musinsa.

The brand became a target by Musinsa for having transactions with rival platforms.

CEO of fashion brand on Musinsa/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
When we were preparing for a promotional event agreed upon earlier, about two or three weeks later they suddenly said it was cancelled.

If that's true, it could hurt the rights and interests not only of the fashion brands doing business with Musinsa, but of consumers as well.

Prof. Lee Jeong-hui/ Chung-Ang University
They locked fashion brands in to attract more consumers and boost their monopoly.

Musinsa says it's up to the brands to decide whether or not to restrict where to sell their products.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] MUSINSA ACCUSED OF POWER ABUSE
    • 입력 2024-08-23 16:03:31
    • 수정2024-08-23 16:03:46
    News Today

[LEAD]
Online and fashion apps have become go-to spots for shopping these days, with Musinsa leading the way. But, allegations have surfaced that they've been carrying out so-called 'abusive practices' against some vendors.

[REPORT]
Musinsa, the number-one mobile fashion platform in Korea.

With more than 8,000 brands, it is the site of choice among teenagers and those in their 20s and 30s. Last year, Musinsa's sales reached nearly one trillion won, or over 740 million dollars.

Some raised suspicions that Musinsa blocked some of the stores from entering rival platforms.

A contract signed between a fashion brand and Musinsa. It says the brand is permitted to sell its products on its own website and on Musinsa only.

If it wants to sell its products somewhere else, it must discuss the matter and reach an agreement in writing in advance.

If the brand sells its products on other online sites without Musinsa's permission, it will be tantamount to a breach of contract.

Fashion brands are also required to manage their prices and inventories in a way that benefits Musinsa. The situation is similar at another fashion brand that has done business with Musinsa for over five years now.

CEO of fashion brand on Musinsa/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
It was like a leash to ensure exclusivity. We were trapped inside Musinsa.

The brand became a target by Musinsa for having transactions with rival platforms.

CEO of fashion brand on Musinsa/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
When we were preparing for a promotional event agreed upon earlier, about two or three weeks later they suddenly said it was cancelled.

If that's true, it could hurt the rights and interests not only of the fashion brands doing business with Musinsa, but of consumers as well.

Prof. Lee Jeong-hui/ Chung-Ang University
They locked fashion brands in to attract more consumers and boost their monopoly.

Musinsa says it's up to the brands to decide whether or not to restrict where to sell their products.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

부천 호텔 화재 합동감식…“전기적 요인 유력”

부천 호텔 화재 합동감식…“전기적 요인 유력”
‘아리셀 화재’ 수사결과 발표…박순관 대표 영장 청구

‘아리셀 화재’ 수사결과 발표…박순관 대표 영장 청구
한국계 교토국제고 일본 고시엔 첫 우승 ‘기적’…한국어 교가 또 제창

한국계 교토국제고 일본 고시엔 첫 우승 ‘기적’…한국어 교가 또 제창
윤 대통령, 교토국제고 고시엔 우승에 “기적 같은 쾌거…한일 더욱 가까워지길”

윤 대통령, 교토국제고 고시엔 우승에 “기적 같은 쾌거…한일 더욱 가까워지길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.