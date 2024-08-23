[News Today] ALIMONY FOR SK CHIEF’S PARTNER

In a landmark ruling, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Kim Hee-young, Chair of the T&C Foundation, have been ordered to pay 2 billion won in alimony to Roh So-young, Director of the Art Center Nabi. This is the highest compensation ever in such a case. Kim will not appeal the decision.



SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won and his live-in partner Kim Hee-young, chair of T&C Foundation, are seen together at an event in Paris.



The public appearance came despite Chey's ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Roh So-young.



In a lawsuit filed by Roh seeking 3 billion won or some 2.2 million dollars in compensation from Kim, the court ruled that such public appearances played a part in the breakdown of the marriage.



It acknowledged that Chey and Kim's extramarital affair and birth out of wedlock contributed to the marriage falling apart and that Roh must be compensated for the mental anguish experienced.



The court said that Kim bears as heavy a responsibility as Chey and should jointly shoulder the two billion won or about 1.5 million dollars in alimony Chey was ordered to pay to his wife in an earlier divorce ruling.



Kim Soo-jung / Roh So-young's attorney

Suffering by the plaintiff and her children can't be healed monetarily. But we saw the court's will to defend family values and its importance.



Earlier, Kim asked the court to place restrictions on public access to the latest verdict, citing a witch hunt she is facing due to exposure of her private life in the trial process.



Bae In-gu / Kim Hee-young's attorney

Kim suffered greatly from fake news and public opinion thoroughly orchestrated for 10 years. We ask for stop to excessive character assassination.



After the ruling came out, Kim conveyed an apology to Roh and her children and said she will not appeal the court decision.