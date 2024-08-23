News Today

[News Today] ALIMONY FOR SK CHIEF’S PARTNER

입력 2024.08.23 (16:05) 수정 2024.08.23 (16:06)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
In a landmark ruling, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Kim Hee-young, Chair of the T&C Foundation, have been ordered to pay 2 billion won in alimony to Roh So-young, Director of the Art Center Nabi. This is the highest compensation ever in such a case. Kim will not appeal the decision.

[REPORT]
SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won and his live-in partner Kim Hee-young, chair of T&C Foundation, are seen together at an event in Paris.

The public appearance came despite Chey's ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Roh So-young.

In a lawsuit filed by Roh seeking 3 billion won or some 2.2 million dollars in compensation from Kim, the court ruled that such public appearances played a part in the breakdown of the marriage.

It acknowledged that Chey and Kim's extramarital affair and birth out of wedlock contributed to the marriage falling apart and that Roh must be compensated for the mental anguish experienced.

The court said that Kim bears as heavy a responsibility as Chey and should jointly shoulder the two billion won or about 1.5 million dollars in alimony Chey was ordered to pay to his wife in an earlier divorce ruling.

Kim Soo-jung / Roh So-young's attorney
Suffering by the plaintiff and her children can't be healed monetarily. But we saw the court's will to defend family values and its importance.

Earlier, Kim asked the court to place restrictions on public access to the latest verdict, citing a witch hunt she is facing due to exposure of her private life in the trial process.

Bae In-gu / Kim Hee-young's attorney
Kim suffered greatly from fake news and public opinion thoroughly orchestrated for 10 years. We ask for stop to excessive character assassination.

After the ruling came out, Kim conveyed an apology to Roh and her children and said she will not appeal the court decision.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ALIMONY FOR SK CHIEF’S PARTNER
    • 입력 2024-08-23 16:05:57
    • 수정2024-08-23 16:06:07
    News Today

[LEAD]
In a landmark ruling, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Kim Hee-young, Chair of the T&C Foundation, have been ordered to pay 2 billion won in alimony to Roh So-young, Director of the Art Center Nabi. This is the highest compensation ever in such a case. Kim will not appeal the decision.

[REPORT]
SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won and his live-in partner Kim Hee-young, chair of T&C Foundation, are seen together at an event in Paris.

The public appearance came despite Chey's ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Roh So-young.

In a lawsuit filed by Roh seeking 3 billion won or some 2.2 million dollars in compensation from Kim, the court ruled that such public appearances played a part in the breakdown of the marriage.

It acknowledged that Chey and Kim's extramarital affair and birth out of wedlock contributed to the marriage falling apart and that Roh must be compensated for the mental anguish experienced.

The court said that Kim bears as heavy a responsibility as Chey and should jointly shoulder the two billion won or about 1.5 million dollars in alimony Chey was ordered to pay to his wife in an earlier divorce ruling.

Kim Soo-jung / Roh So-young's attorney
Suffering by the plaintiff and her children can't be healed monetarily. But we saw the court's will to defend family values and its importance.

Earlier, Kim asked the court to place restrictions on public access to the latest verdict, citing a witch hunt she is facing due to exposure of her private life in the trial process.

Bae In-gu / Kim Hee-young's attorney
Kim suffered greatly from fake news and public opinion thoroughly orchestrated for 10 years. We ask for stop to excessive character assassination.

After the ruling came out, Kim conveyed an apology to Roh and her children and said she will not appeal the court decision.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

부천 호텔 화재 합동감식…“전기적 요인 유력”

부천 호텔 화재 합동감식…“전기적 요인 유력”
‘아리셀 화재’ 수사결과 발표…박순관 대표 영장 청구

‘아리셀 화재’ 수사결과 발표…박순관 대표 영장 청구
한국계 교토국제고 일본 고시엔 첫 우승 ‘기적’…한국어 교가 또 제창

한국계 교토국제고 일본 고시엔 첫 우승 ‘기적’…한국어 교가 또 제창
윤 대통령, 교토국제고 고시엔 우승에 “기적 같은 쾌거…한일 더욱 가까워지길”

윤 대통령, 교토국제고 고시엔 우승에 “기적 같은 쾌거…한일 더욱 가까워지길”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.