[News Today] FAULTY TIP ON SUGA QUESTIONING
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Interest is mounting ahead of BTS member Suga’s first police interrogation scheduled later in the afternoon under suspicion of drunk driving his electric scooter. This interest has led to an unexpected event. Here's more.
[REPORT]
A large crowd has gathered in front of the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul. They are all reporters waiting for BTS member Suga to make an appearance.
The crowd gathered early in the morning after a rumor circulated that Suga was to appear for interrogation on Thursday morning.
But it turned out to be a false rumor.
BTS' agency says the date of questioning is still being discussed, and that the rumors were baseless.
Suga was caught for driving an electric scooter intoxicated on Aug. 6.
In a press conference on Aug. 19, a police official said the date of the singer's first questioning would be set within this week.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] FAULTY TIP ON SUGA QUESTIONING
-
- 입력 2024-08-23 16:07:00
- 수정2024-08-23 16:07:16
[LEAD]
Interest is mounting ahead of BTS member Suga’s first police interrogation scheduled later in the afternoon under suspicion of drunk driving his electric scooter. This interest has led to an unexpected event. Here's more.
[REPORT]
A large crowd has gathered in front of the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul. They are all reporters waiting for BTS member Suga to make an appearance.
The crowd gathered early in the morning after a rumor circulated that Suga was to appear for interrogation on Thursday morning.
But it turned out to be a false rumor.
BTS' agency says the date of questioning is still being discussed, and that the rumors were baseless.
Suga was caught for driving an electric scooter intoxicated on Aug. 6.
In a press conference on Aug. 19, a police official said the date of the singer's first questioning would be set within this week.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.