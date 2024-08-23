[News Today] FAULTY TIP ON SUGA QUESTIONING

[LEAD]

Interest is mounting ahead of BTS member Suga’s first police interrogation scheduled later in the afternoon under suspicion of drunk driving his electric scooter. This interest has led to an unexpected event. Here's more.



[REPORT]

A large crowd has gathered in front of the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul. They are all reporters waiting for BTS member Suga to make an appearance.



The crowd gathered early in the morning after a rumor circulated that Suga was to appear for interrogation on Thursday morning.



But it turned out to be a false rumor.



BTS' agency says the date of questioning is still being discussed, and that the rumors were baseless.



Suga was caught for driving an electric scooter intoxicated on Aug. 6.



In a press conference on Aug. 19, a police official said the date of the singer's first questioning would be set within this week.